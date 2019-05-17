Insomnia always strikes at the most inconvenient times. Even if you make the effort to get under the covers early, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get the restful seven to nine hours recommended by the National Sleep Foundation.

You’ll need quality sleep if you want to be ready for the next day’s big meeting, birthday party or family trip, and anything that can help you snooze better is worth a shot. That’s why Manta’s Sleep Mask & Blackout Stickers block out distracting lights so you can get the z’s you need.

With adjustable memory foam eye cups, this is easily one of the most comfortable eye masks around. You can wear it in any sleeping position without putting pressure on your eyes, and it shields your eyes from ambient light so you can fall into REM sleep more easily. REM is important because it’s the part of your sleep cycle where dreaming occurs, and it also helps your brain store memories, balance your mood and learn new tasks more efficiently.

StackCommerce x HuffPost

The Manta Sleep Mask also comes with blackout stickers for covering aggravating blue lights on power strips, TVs and other electronics. That’s good news because studies show blue light suppresses hormones that tell your body it’s time to hit the hay, so eliminating any stray sources of blue light should help you stay asleep more soundly.

If you’re interested in getting your best sleep yet, the Manta Sleep Mask and its handy blackout stickers usually cost $39.98, but right now you can get a better night’s rest for only $29.99 (24% off).

FYI, HuffPost will receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Manta Sleep Mask & Blackout Stickers - $29.99



See Deal