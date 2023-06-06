This Memory Foam Mattress With 10,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 41% Off Right Now

“I melt into the mattress. It’s helped significantly with my neck and back pain.” — Amber

″[I’ve] used it [for] about two years now. It is very comfortable while offering good support and relieving pressure points. I was sleeping on another relatively new bed which was very firm but I started getting back pain. I stopped sleeping on that for a few days and started sleeping in this one. I got immediate relief for my back pain and more stable sleep as I didn’t have to twist and turn all night.” — skuj

″This memory foam mattress is amazing. When it arrived, it was in a nicely sealed air compressed package in a box. And when I say air tight, I mean it was solid and was so nicely compressed. I removed the plastic completely and it fluffed right up. Now for maximum results I would suggest waiting a few hours or if you can, all day before laying down on it. So as to let it rise to its full potential. It has a really nice cover on it that adds to its softness. It is removable and can be washed. When I first laid on it, I couldn’t believe the support it gave. My back felt relieved within about five minutes or so. — Caleb A Temple