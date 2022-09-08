Police Arrest Suspect In Memphis Shootings Reportedly Livestreamed On Facebook

Police arrested a suspect in a Memphis shooting rampage that was reportedly livestreamed on Facebook, causing widespread panic throughout the city.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

The shootings began Wednesday afternoon, prompting a police chase. The Memphis Police Department initially alerted the public of the shootings on social media, noting that the gunman was driving a light blue Infiniti. Later, they say, he switched to a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas license plates.

At that time, police called the gunman “armed and dangerous” and said he was “responsible for multiple shootings.”

At one point, the gunman reportedly feigned needing help after crashing a vehicle before carjacking the vehicle of a woman who’d stopped to help him.

Police confirmed that Kelly was in custody at 9:28 p.m. local time.

Memphis police investigate the scene of a carjacking reportedly connected to a series of shootings Wednesday. A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shootings across the city. Brad Vest via Getty Images

The man reportedly livestreamed the shootings on Facebook. One man was killed in a shooting in south Memphis and another woman was injured in a second event nearby, but it’s unclear if those attacks are linked to the suspect.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook,” the Memphis Police Department wrote on social media before his capture.

According to court records on Kelly, obtained by The Associated Press, he was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

At the time of his arrest, Kelly had a warrant out for his arrest, WMC Action News 5 reported.

*****UPDATE 9:28 PM******



SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY



Ezekiel D. Kelly



Ezekiel D. Kelly



Please avoid the area of Ivan Road & Hodge Road — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Reports of the shootings prompted lockdowns across the city. The Delta Fair temporarily shut down, and local trolley and bus services were closed. The University of Memphis issued a safety alert, although official later said there was no immediate threat to the campus.

A Memphis Redbirds game at the AutoZone Park was also evacuated during the shootings.

