A townhouse with a trolley stop right out front

Whether you're looking to hang out on Beale Street or attend an event at Fedex Forum, this townhome is the perfect place to stay. It has a private two-car garage with a protective iron gate, but even if you don't have a car during your stay, there's no need to fret: There's a trolley stop right outside of the entrance that can take you downtown. And if you want to soak up some sun and take in amazing views of the city skyline, the private rooftop deck (which also has a beverage cooler) is the best place to be.