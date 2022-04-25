Known as the home of the blues and birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, Memphis is definitely deserving of a visit. Its iconic jazz scene makes it the perfect destination for music lovers and those who appreciate a good saxophone tune, and you can’t leave without trying a plate of Memphis-style barbecue. And if you or someone you know is an Elvis Presley fan, it should automatically be next on your list of vacation spots.
Whether you’ve always wanted to visit Graceland, stroll Beale Street or learn about Memphis’ historic role in the Civil Rights Movement at the National Civil Rights Museum, there’s never a lack of things to see or do in this famous Southern city.
But before you go looking up directions or booking a flight, start by figuring out where you want to stay during your trip. There are tons of accommodation options to choose from in Memphis, including boutique hotels, well-known chains and Airbnbs, many of which are in or near popular areas with fun attractions suitable for couples, families and solo travelers. Even if you’re not looking to be in the mix and just want some secluded self-care time, there are choices for you, too.
Below, we rounded up the coolest, most unique places to stay in Memphis that will give you the ultimate Bluff City experience.
