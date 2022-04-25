Shopping
The Coolest And Most Unique Places To Stay In Memphis, Tennessee

A trip to the vibrant Southern city isn't complete without a stay in one of its best hotels, Airbnbs and lodges. Here are some to get you started on your vacation planning.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A guest room at the <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6776&awinaffid=837483&clickref=memphisstays-KristenAdaway-042122-6261fbcde4b0197ae3f382e0&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fus%2Fbig-cypress-lodge-memphis.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Big Cypress Lodge" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6261fbcde4b0197ae3f382e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6776&awinaffid=837483&clickref=memphisstays-KristenAdaway-042122-6261fbcde4b0197ae3f382e0&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fus%2Fbig-cypress-lodge-memphis.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Big Cypress Lodge</a>, located in the iconic Memphis Pyramid.
Booking.com
A guest room at the Big Cypress Lodge, located in the iconic Memphis Pyramid.

Known as the home of the blues and birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, Memphis is definitely deserving of a visit. Its iconic jazz scene makes it the perfect destination for music lovers and those who appreciate a good saxophone tune, and you can’t leave without trying a plate of Memphis-style barbecue. And if you or someone you know is an Elvis Presley fan, it should automatically be next on your list of vacation spots.

Whether you’ve always wanted to visit Graceland, stroll Beale Street or learn about Memphis’ historic role in the Civil Rights Movement at the National Civil Rights Museum, there’s never a lack of things to see or do in this famous Southern city.

But before you go looking up directions or booking a flight, start by figuring out where you want to stay during your trip. There are tons of accommodation options to choose from in Memphis, including boutique hotels, well-known chains and Airbnbs, many of which are in or near popular areas with fun attractions suitable for couples, families and solo travelers. Even if you’re not looking to be in the mix and just want some secluded self-care time, there are choices for you, too.

Below, we rounded up the coolest, most unique places to stay in Memphis that will give you the ultimate Bluff City experience.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A hotel with a pool, minutes away from Elvis Presley's Graceland
Booking.com
Elvis fans will love the luxurious Guest House at Graceland that's less than a 5-minute walk from the famous mansion. But with two on-site restaurants (including Delta’s Kitchen, which serves modern versions of some of Elvis' favorite foods), a theater and outdoor pool with a bar, you'll never want to leave the hotel. Guests can enjoy complimentary airport shuttle service, shuttle service to Beale Street entertainment district and, in true Elvis style, a peanut butter and jelly bar in the evenings.
Book it now.
2
The Peabody, a famed hotel in the heart of Memphis to which travelers flock to see the ducks
Booking.com
Yes, ducks are a heavily sought-after attraction at this hotel that's mere steps away from Beale Street. But not just any ducks. The Peabody Marching Ducks have a long history extending to the 1930s. These special North American mallards visit the lobby fountain of the Peabody to do their march every day, receiving the abundance of attention they deserve, of course. As for the hotel itself, the rooms ooze luxury and elegance, and come with soft bathrobes to wear during your stay. Enjoy on-site food options from Chez Philippe, Capriccio Grill and Peabody Corner Bar. The Memphis Rock ‘n Soul Museum, Gibson Guitar Factory, Orpheum Theater and FedEx Forum are all just a 7-minute walk from the hotel.
Book it now.
3
A stunning house that overlooks Lake Windermere, away from the hustle and bustle
Airbnb/Mario&Esthela
Live your lakefront dreams at this super scenic home that features gorgeous views of Lake Windermere. There's tons of outdoor space, including a back patio perfect for barbecues and a lower sun deck with panoramic views of the lake. Make sure you take advantage of the dart board, corn hole and volleyball net. The large kitchen and dining area that fits 15+ guests makes it ideal for holiday celebrations or gatherings of family and friends.
Book it on Airbnb for $600 a night.
4
A cozy lodge nestled in the Bass Pro Shops pyramid
Big Cypress Lodge
Yes, it's really inside the famous Bass Pro Shops pyramid! For a fully immersive cabin resort experience, Big Cypress Lodge fits the bill. You'll never be bored as it features a 13-lane bowling alley, business center, two on-site restaurants, a bar, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Every guest room is equipped with a seating area, flat-screen TV and private bathroom. For a bit of thrill, guests can also ride the world’s tallest free-standing elevator 28 stories to the top of the Memphis Pyramid.
Book it now.
5
A swanky hotel built in a former train station
Booking.com
Fifteen minutes from the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum, you'll find the Central Station Curio Collection By Hilton, a hotel built in the historic Central Station building with a sun terrace perfect for sun and views. Grab a bite at the on-site restaurant, Bishop Memphis, or a drink at Eight and Sand, the hotel's lounge bar that has a vast vinyl record collection and a DJ booth that plays Memphis music. You can even easily walk to the South Main Arts District, where you'll find a variety of shops and boutiques.
Book it now.
6
A townhouse with a trolley stop right out front
Vrbo
Whether you're looking to hang out on Beale Street or attend an event at Fedex Forum, this townhome is the perfect place to stay. It has a private two-car garage with a protective iron gate, but even if you don't have a car during your stay, there's no need to fret: There's a trolley stop right outside of the entrance that can take you downtown. And if you want to soak up some sun and take in amazing views of the city skyline, the private rooftop deck (which also has a beverage cooler) is the best place to be.
Book it on Vrbo for $338 a night.
7
A colorful townhouse only two blocks away from Beale Street
Vrbo
Spend less time commuting to Beale Street by staying at this vibrant 5-bedroom townhouse that's also only two blocks from the Mississippi River. Located on Main Street, trolley and horse carriages pass by the front door. There's also a gated driveway that leads to a two-car garage. Don't forget to stop by the statue of Elvis, which is just a few blocks away.
Book it on Vrbo for $435 a night.
8
An industrial brick condo in downtown Memphis
Airbnb
Located only steps away from the Lorraine Motel, National Civil Rights Museum, Blues Hall of Fame Museum and a slew of bars and restaurants, when you stay at this downtown condo, there's no shortage of sights to see or things to do. Enjoy free gated and designated parking spot and modern interior decor.
Book it on Airbnb for $110 a night.
9
A boutique hotel overlooking the Mississippi River
Booking.com
If a hotel where you're greeted at check-in with a glass of Champagne sounds like your idea of a getaway, River Inn of Harbor Town is where you should be. Every room in this boutique hotel has European decor, a four-poster bed, a 40-inch flat-screen TV and a refrigerator to store all of those Memphis barbecue leftovers. But if you're looking stay in, you can get delicious food at one of the restaurants inside the hotel: gourmet food at Paullette's Restaurant, continental cuisine at Tugs Neighborhood Grill or food and drinks at Terrace on the rooftop. The Orpheum Theater and Memphis Cook Convention Center are only a 5-minute drive, while the Memphis Zoo and Memphis Pyramid are 10 minutes away. You don't have to travel far to get to where the action is.
Book it now.
10
A "Queen's Gambit"-themed Airbnb in South Main
Airbnb/Jon
For a unique Memphis stay, check out this "Queen's Gambit"-themed apartment filled with midcentury modern decor perfect for all your Instagram needs. You also don't need a car to enjoy the area, as it's located smack dab in the heart of South Main, surrounded by bars and restaurants including the seafood-driven Grey Canary and The Green Beetle.
Book it on Airbnb for $120 a night.
11
An airy bungalow in the Cooper-Young district
Airbnb/Mallory & Tripp
Get cozy in this light-filled bungalow that's just 5-10 minutes from must-see spots like Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Overton Park, the Memphis Museum of Science and History and Memphis Botanic Garden. This quaint home boast a smart TV, beautiful hardwood floors and a recently renovated bathroom and kitchen.
Book it on Airbnb for $95 a night.
