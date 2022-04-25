A boutique hotel overlooking the Mississippi River

If a hotel where you're greeted at check-in with a glass of Champagne sounds like your idea of a getaway, River Inn of Harbor Town is where you should be. Every room in this boutique hotel has European decor, a four-poster bed, a 40-inch flat-screen TV and a refrigerator to store all of those Memphis barbecue leftovers. But if you're looking stay in, you can get delicious food at one of the restaurants inside the hotel: gourmet food at Paullette's Restaurant, continental cuisine at Tugs Neighborhood Grill or food and drinks at Terrace on the rooftop. The Orpheum Theater and Memphis Cook Convention Center are only a 5-minute drive, while the Memphis Zoo and Memphis Pyramid are 10 minutes away. You don't have to travel far to get to where the action is.