As much as we love a tie-dye hoodie (never change, Jason Sudeikis), men have historically been a bit lackluster when it comes to red carpet fashion.

But the guys attending the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night apparently got the memo about the dress code ahead of the ceremony ― attendees were given strict protocols of “formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not” ― and showed out.

Now, while the bar admittedly may be low, let’s all take a moment to celebrate the men who stepped it up for the first in-person award show all year long.

First, there was Paul Raci, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in “Sound of Metal,” kicking off the red carpet with black nail polish and some classic rocker poses.

CHRIS PIZZELLO via Getty Images Paul Raci arrives at the 2021 Oscars in Los Angeles.

Colman Domingo, who appears in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” took it from there with a bubblegum pink Versace suit dripping in sequins that we may never recover from.

Pool via Getty Images Colman Domingo attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Then, Leslie Odom Jr. arrived in a double-breasted, gilded Brioni suit looking like the Oscar he’s hoping to win for his performance in “One Night In Miami.”

Pool via Getty Images Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

While he might not exactly be a man quite yet, “Minari” star Alan Kim is quickly becoming a fashion king in his own right. The 9-year-old actor suited up in a custom Thom Browne suit complete with mismatched socks.

ABC via Getty Images Alan Kim arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Daniel Kaluuya’s look might not be the flashiest, but his Cartier diamond necklace, which he paired perfectly with his all-black suit, certainly deserves mention.

Pool via Getty Images Daniel Kaluuya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Last but certainly not least is Lakeith Stanfield, nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” who managed to show up all the competition before he even hit the red carpet.

Okayyyyy, ladies and gentlemen...LaKeith Stanfield in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (!!!!). THE BEST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ae2wG0P8ct — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 25, 2021

While stars were still trickling into the ceremony, fans watching (and judging) the red carpet from home were quick to praise the nominated men for bringing their fashion A-game.

The men are COMING CORRECT at the #Oscars this year. pic.twitter.com/Kgwx4yemsQ — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) April 25, 2021

I dunno, I am feeling like maybe the men are going to make the fashion news at the #oscars tonight. Paul Raci, dig the nails. pic.twitter.com/k8EBgxjPZD — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) April 25, 2021

ok men are allowed again for TONIGHT ONLY #Oscars https://t.co/GtOzBlQp9Q — Maggie Wrobel (@maggiewrobel) April 25, 2021

the story here so far is that men are dressing well in a way that people were hungry to see — rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 25, 2021