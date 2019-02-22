This Photographer Asked Men How They Reject Toxic Masculinity

Denom, Nepal

Jessica Amity

“It's OK for me to show my emotions and cry. There is nothing wrong with showing your soft side. We all are humans and these feelings are completely normal. It's not wrong for men to cry at all! In fact, I would say it is vital for men to cry, to let their emotions out and share their feelings with others. There are cultures where men are not supposed to cry or are expected to hide their weaknesses; it's better if they seem more controlled and emotionally numb. People think crying is linked to weakness since we can't take control our emotions. We hear phrases like, 'Don’t be a pussy' or 'Stop being a girl' a lot. If we keep hearing phrases like these, what will boys all around the world think about how to exist? Who will they look up to, and how will they navigate the transition from being boys to becoming men?”