This Under-The-Radar Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Mending the Line” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
This drama premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival in September 2022 before having a limited theatrical release the following June. But the movie is clearly reaching much wider audiences after joining Netflix on March 23.
“Mending the Line” tells the story of a Marine wounded in Afghanistan (played by Sinqua Walls) who struggles to adjust after returning home to the U.S. He learns to work through his trauma, however, after befriending an older war veteran (Brian Cox) who teaches him about fly fishing.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” is the second most popular movie on Hulu right now.
The new documentary explores the rise and fall of the infamous Atlanta spring break event, which began in 1983 as a small picnic and ballooned into a legendary festival attracting hundreds of thousands of people from across the country.
“Road House” is currently trending on Amazon Prime Video, where it made its streaming debut after premiering at South by Southwest on March 8.
A remake of a 1989 cult classic starring Patrick Swayze, this new version features Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen and Jessica Williams. “Road House” follows an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a roadhouse bouncer in the Florida Keys and quickly gets embroiled in a violent scheme.
The 2009 rom-com “The Proposal” is one of the top movies on Apple TV+ at the moment.
Sandra Bullock stars as a high-powered book editor who lies about being engaged to her assistant (played by Ryan Reynolds) in order to avoid deportation to her native Canada. But when she accompanies him to his family home in Alaska, the pair start to develop genuine feelings.
According to the public ranking data from Max, “The Revenant” is currently one of the platform’s most popular movies.
The 2015 action drama is based on the experiences of American frontiersman Hugh Glass in 1823 and his story of survival against all odds. “The Revenant” stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance, along with Tom Hardy and Domhnall Gleeson.