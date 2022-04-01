Shopping

Where To Find The Best Big And Tall Swimsuits For Plus-Size Men

You can find a wide selection of men's swim trunks, shorts and rash guards in extended sizes at Target, Old Navy, DXL and more.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensplusswim-griffinwynne-033122-6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbia.com%2Fp%2Fmens-pfg-backcast-iii-water-shorts---big-1535783.html%3Fdwvar_1535783_color%3D696%26pos%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Men&#x27;s water shorts from Columbia" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensplusswim-griffinwynne-033122-6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbia.com%2Fp%2Fmens-pfg-backcast-iii-water-shorts---big-1535783.html%3Fdwvar_1535783_color%3D696%26pos%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Men's water shorts from Columbia</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensplusswim-griffinwynne-033122-6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-swim-shorts-with-strawberry-print-short-length%2Fprd%2F201319726%3Fclr%3Dfirecracker%26colourWayId%3D201319729%26cid%3D25997" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ASOS Design swim shorts in a strawberry print" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensplusswim-griffinwynne-033122-6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-swim-shorts-with-strawberry-print-short-length%2Fprd%2F201319726%3Fclr%3Dfirecracker%26colourWayId%3D201319729%26cid%3D25997" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ASOS Design swim shorts in a strawberry print</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HOdo-Trunks-Extended-2XL-6XL-6X-Large/dp/B098SSTWKG/ref=sxin_17_slsr_d_i_fs4star_fa_cue_0_B098SSTWKG?crid=3GGM3NDB46KQ3&cv_ct_cx=big%20and%20tall%20swim%20trunks&keywords=big%20and%20tall%20swim%20trunks&pd_rd_i=B098SSTWKG&pd_rd_r=fe8bf479-bcf7-483f-9ddf-c3459f329d32&pd_rd_w=vEU1n&pd_rd_wg=ffgKE&pf_rd_p=f55f3df9-d552-479c-80ed-dc324af5cc89&pf_rd_r=NCR0E9ZZE8XB5MPJ56N0&psc=1&qid=1648740270&sprefix=big%20and%20tall%20swim%20trunks,aps,279&sr=1-1-e34beff1-162a-4ed3-9956-05d0830a3cd7&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hedo quick-dry swim shorts " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HOdo-Trunks-Extended-2XL-6XL-6X-Large/dp/B098SSTWKG/ref=sxin_17_slsr_d_i_fs4star_fa_cue_0_B098SSTWKG?crid=3GGM3NDB46KQ3&cv_ct_cx=big%20and%20tall%20swim%20trunks&keywords=big%20and%20tall%20swim%20trunks&pd_rd_i=B098SSTWKG&pd_rd_r=fe8bf479-bcf7-483f-9ddf-c3459f329d32&pd_rd_w=vEU1n&pd_rd_wg=ffgKE&pf_rd_p=f55f3df9-d552-479c-80ed-dc324af5cc89&pf_rd_r=NCR0E9ZZE8XB5MPJ56N0&psc=1&qid=1648740270&sprefix=big%20and%20tall%20swim%20trunks,aps,279&sr=1-1-e34beff1-162a-4ed3-9956-05d0830a3cd7&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6245baf4e4b0d8266aa919eb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Hedo quick-dry swim shorts </a>.
While everyone may dread shopping for swimsuits, it’s unreasonably harder for plus-size hotties to find cute beach and pool gear. No matter what size, everyone deserves to feel comfortable and supported when taking a dip or soaking up some sun. So to help you gear up for spring and summer, we’ve rounded up the best stores to get men’s swimwear in “big and tall” or plus sizes, ranging up to a 9X.

We listed a size range for each retailer (most go up to a 4X or 5X) as well as general pricing and vibe. We pulled two images for each shop to give you an idea of their range, as most carry both basics and more vibrant prints. In addition to swimwear, all of these shops have cute and stylish men’s plus clothing, too, so peek around the sites as you buy your suit.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
DXL
DXL
DXL has a big selection of extended sizes, carrying their own in-house brand and several others (like Levi's and Vineyard Vines). You'll find swimsuits in a range from neutrals to brighter prints, up to a 7X. Prices are on the higher end, especially for the brand name stuff, but their generic brand is often around $30-40 an item.

Pictured are the Harbor Bay swim rash guard T-shirt in burnt sienna ($35.98) and the Vineyard Vines seahorse print C happy swim trunks ($98.50).
Check out DXL.
2
Old Navy
Old Navy
For basics and fun prints around or under $30, Old Navy's got you. The bulk of their swimwear runs to a 4X, and they have a pretty robust collection of baggier trunks and more fitted swim shorts.

Pictured are the 5.5-inch inseam solid color swim trunks in jet black ($24.99) and the 5.5-inch inseam printed swim trunks in yellow lemons ($25).
Check out Old Navy.
3
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
If you're looking for bougie suits, luxury brands and otherwise fancy swimwear in a wider range of sizes, Nordstrom is your spot. They have high-end designers as well as cool smaller brands, ranging to 4XL. Prices start around $60-70.

Pictured are the Boardies Wavey Days swim trunks ($75) and the Ted Baker Trehil plain swim shorts in orange($95).
Check out Nordstrom.
4
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica has a big selection of preppier and "classic" swim shorts — think things you'd see at a Fourth of July party or golf course. They're mainly under $50, most around $30-40, and range to a 6XL.

Pictured are the full elastic swim trunks in navy ($59.50) and the buckle waist swim short in Nautica yellow ($41.70).
Check out Nautica.
5
Target
Target
Bless Target for having better representative models for their swimwear! Target's "Goodfellow & Co." men's line generally runs to a 5X or 54 waist size, and this includes swim. Their suits range from more vivid prints and patterns to basic neutrals and they have a bunch of different types of trunks, swim shorts and hybrid sport shorts you can wear in the pool. Most are under $30.

Pictured are the stripe swim trunk with boxer brief liner ($24.99) and the 10.5" hybrid swim shorts in beige ($24.99).
Check out Target.
6
BoohooMan
BoohooMan
While they don't have a huge selection, BoohooMan has probably the cheapest swim shorts on the market. There are fewer than a dozen options, all above the knee and around $11, running up to 5X.

Pictured are the crinckle shell cargo swim shorts in green ($12.50) and the recycled signature swim shorts in black ($11).
Check out BoohooMan.
7
ASOS
ASOS
Finally some man thigh! ASOS has a great selection of shorter-cut men's swimsuits, probably because they're a European company. They have a ton of bright colors and prints and more neutral basics, running up to 5XL. Prices are generally around $20-40.

Pictured are the Ellesse Positano swim shorts in khaki ($18.70) and the ASOS Design swim shorts with strawberry print ($24).
Check out ASOS.
8
King Size
King Size
The King Size selection definitely skews a little more neutral/mature (i.e., you won't find any neon short shorts here). Their sizes run to a 9X and they have a big selection of longer trunks. They also carry an array of swim shirts, rash guards and terrycloth pullovers for a head-to-toe pool day look. Prices are a little higher, usually around $50-70.

Pictured is the Baja lightweight terry hoodie in teal ( $59.99) and the Flex Jam 12" swim trunk in navy ($63.99).
Check out King Size.
9
Columbia
Columbia
Columbia has one suit that runs to a 6X, but it comes in 11 colors, has SPF 50 and runs you $40. If you're looking for something sporty that's good for fishing and boating, this may be your pair!

Pictured is the men's PFG backcast water shorts in red spark and in white cap ($40) .
Get it from Columbia for $40.
10
Amazon
Amazon
Like all things on Amazon, men's swim is a wild west of options. There are a ton of colors, patterns, styles and prices running up to 8X. It's hard to gauge prices overall, but options are generally around $20-40.

Pictured are the Falcon Bay big men's striped cargo swim trunks in cool floral blue ($39.75) and the Hodo quick-dry swim shorts with pockets in army green ($23.99).
Check out Amazon.
11
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart has a huge selection of men's swim in extended sizes, in a ton of styles, cuts and colors. There are definitely a lot of more youthful '90s teenager prints (like things you'd see at Spencer's Gifts), but beyond those, there are cute basics and nice-looking suits ranging to a 6X. Generally, prices are around $30 a suit.

Pictured are the men's swim trunks board shorts in multicolor ($33.45) and the Ks Island men's big & tall classic swim trunks in navy ($35.77).
Check out Walmart.
