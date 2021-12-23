Shopping

The Coziest Men's Cashmere Sweaters For Winter

These cold weather wardrobe staples include pure cashmere and cashmere blend options.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=menscashmeresweaters-KristenAdaway-122121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FBC526%3Fcolor_name%3Dspice-marl" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="J.Crew&#x27;s marled Scottish cashmere crewneck sweater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c250d7e4b0d637ae87ba86" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=menscashmeresweaters-KristenAdaway-122121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FBC526%3Fcolor_name%3Dspice-marl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">J.Crew's marled Scottish cashmere crewneck sweater</a>.
J. Crew
J.Crew's marled Scottish cashmere crewneck sweater.

A warm cashmere sweater is a must-have for any man’s winter wardrobe. The wool fiber is incredibly soft, cozy and adds a luxurious element to even a simple outfit.

While a high price tag is often attached to quality cashmere sweaters, when properly cared for and stored, they can last multiple seasons. If you are on a tighter budget, cashmere blend sweaters are a good option. They combine both cashmere — typically between 5% and 10% — and other fabrics like cotton, silk or Merino wool.

The styling and layering options are endless. Throw one on under a suit jacket for a more refined look or over a dress shirt to dress it down. And if you want to sprinkle a little opulence into your indoor lounging, you can even pair a cashmere sweater with joggers.

Below, we rounded up 10 cashmere sweaters for men at various price points, including lower-priced cashmere blend sweaters. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant marled sweater or a neutral-tone turtleneck, there’s a pick for you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Banana Republic
A Banana Republic cashmere crew neck sweater
Made of 100% cashmere, this straight-hem sweater comes in 10 colors including gold, thyme, black, red and rusted orange. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Get it at Banana Republic for $150.
2
State Cashmere
State Cashmere turtleneck sweater
Keep your neck warm too this winter with this turtleneck cashmere sweater. It's made of soft 100% Mongolian cashmere and comes in eight colors including black, navy, charcoal, avena and an undyed natural shade. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Get it at State Cashmere for $160.
3
Naked Cashmere
A V-neck cashmere sweater with striped sleeve
Many cashmere sweaters on the market don't have much in the way of design elements, but this one from Naked Cashmere has unique stripes on the left sleeve. The sweater is made using 311 grams of 100% pure cashmere in a V-neck pullover style. It comes in olive and alabaster. Sizes range from medium to XXL.

Get it at Naked Cashmere for $250.
4
J. Crew
J.Crew limited-edition marled Scottish cashmere crewneck sweater
If you love the marled look, this J.Crew sweater belongs in your drawer. It's part of a limited-edition collection of sweaters knit in custom marled, high-quality yarns by Scotland's Todd & Duncan mill. The mill is near a body of water, resulting in colors that are vibrant and consistent thanks to the water's softness and purity. Available colors include spice, deep ocean, highland green and hazelnut. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Get it at J. Crew for $298.
5
Everlane
Everlane's grade-A cashmere crew
Made with grade-A cashmere sourced from Inner Mongolia, this crewneck sweater is durable, pill-less and will get softer with wear, according to Everlane. Get it in black, charcoal, heather grey, dark navy or cloud. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Get it at Everlane for $140.
6
Mack Weldon
Mack Weldon cashmere sweater
Innovation combined with quality materials results in Mack Weldon's tech cashmere sweater. Its exterior is made with 90% Merino wool and 10% cashmere, while the interior is 60% cotton and 40% cooling yarns. Merino wool is thermoregulating, moisture-wicking and antimicrobial, and when combined with soft cashmere, it produces a machine-washable sweater that's perfect for indoor and outdoor.

Get it at Mack Weldon for $188.
7
Naadam
A 100% cashmere sweater under $100
Yes, a true cashmere sweater for less than $100. This sweater, made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, will instantly become a winter wardrobe staple. It comes in 14 colors, including cement, peacock blue, olive, red sangria, peach, camel and dark ginger. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.

Get it at Naadam for $75.
8
Gobi Cashmere
Gobi cashmere crewneck sweater
This 100% Mongolian cashmere crewneck sweater has a rib-knit neckline, hem and cuffs. It's breathable and lightweight, making it perfect for underneath a jacket. Color options include light blue, dim gray, light camel, taupe and blue glass. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

Get it at Gobi Cashmere for $109.
9
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean's cashmere blend sweater
Without sacrificing quality, this L.L. Bean cashmere blend sweater is95% cotton and 5% cashmere and has almost 500 five-star ratings. It comes in red, charcoal, light gray, navy, indigo and soft spruce. Sizes range from small to XXL, and tall sizes are also available.

Get it at L.L. Bean for $39.95.
10
Jos. A. Bank
Jos. A. Bank Reserve Collection cashmere V-neck sweater
This cashmere sweater is light enough to layer, but has enough weight to keep you warm through the colder months. It features a V-neck and ribbed cuffs and hem. There are 12 colors to choose from, including charcoal, olive, rust, cinnamon, burgundy and light grey. Sizes range from small to XL, but big and tall sizes are available up to 4X tall.

Get it at Jos. A. Bank starting at $119.
Wool Coats For Men
shoppingStyleWinterMen's Fashionsweaters