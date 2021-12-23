A warm cashmere sweater is a must-have for any man’s winter wardrobe. The wool fiber is incredibly soft, cozy and adds a luxurious element to even a simple outfit.

While a high price tag is often attached to quality cashmere sweaters, when properly cared for and stored, they can last multiple seasons. If you are on a tighter budget, cashmere blend sweaters are a good option. They combine both cashmere — typically between 5% and 10% — and other fabrics like cotton, silk or Merino wool.

The styling and layering options are endless. Throw one on under a suit jacket for a more refined look or over a dress shirt to dress it down. And if you want to sprinkle a little opulence into your indoor lounging, you can even pair a cashmere sweater with joggers.

Below, we rounded up 10 cashmere sweaters for men at various price points, including lower-priced cashmere blend sweaters. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant marled sweater or a neutral-tone turtleneck, there’s a pick for you.