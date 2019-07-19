HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you have wanderlust in your veins or frequently find yourself on a plane, train or bus for work, quality luggage is a necessity. Not only can premium luggage make an impressive statement while you make your way through the airport, but it’ll likely last the rest of life.

If you’re in the market for new travel gear, today’s your lucky day because we’ve found a bunch of duffel bags on the cheap. These bags are handmade with care and are intended to be passed down from one generation of adventurers to another.

This sleek and classic weekender duffel bag will have you booking a ticket to get out of town ASAP. It’s perfect for a short getaway, with multiple dedicated pockets, built-in handles and a shoulder strap. Plus, it’s crafted from veg-tanned top-grain leather, so you can trust it to keep up no matter where your adventure takes you.

The Weekender comes in two sizes: 30 liters and 60 liters. The smaller size features a zip pocket, multiple card and pen holders, a phone pocket and two exterior pockets. The larger size has all of that, plus two magnet-latch pockets, one zipper pocket and a separate shoe compartment.

You can get the 30-liter Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel on sale for $269 — down from $340 — in either Antique Brown or Dark Walnut. Or you can pick up the 60-liter variety on sale for $399 — 20% off the usual price of $499 — in either Antique Brown or Dark Walnut.

The Denali bag, which is made from high-quality leather and waxed canvas and has 25 liters of interior space, is exceptionally roomy and rugged. It features a shoulder strap for easy carrying, as well as a magnetic exterior pocket and side zipper pocket to store your goods. Whether you’re taking a day trip to the city or spending an entire weekend at a B&B, this duffel makes the perfect companion

Available in two colors — tan or gray — you can get the Denali Duffel on sale today for $149, down from $175.

Similar to the Denali, the Augustine Duffel is perfect for a quick weekend road trip or a mini camping trip in the Rockies. Made from durable 16-ounce waxed canvas and genuine leather and featuring a minimalist design, this bag is simple and sturdy enough for whatever adventure you throw it’s way.

Also available in both gray and tan, you can get the Augustine Duffel on sale for $149 — 14% off the retail value.

