Layerable Shirts For Men To Stay Cool And Cozy This Fall

Cool layers from Target to help you stay warm this fall.

Men's fall shirts from Target.
Target
Men's fall shirts from Target.

The cooler weather of fall is a welcome relief after the heat of summer. But as we enter autumn, mornings and evenings may be crisp, while the temperatures creep up throughout the day.

Layerable shirts are the perfect solution to these variable temperatures. To keep you cool throughout this transitional weather, check out these shirts you can layer on, hand-picked shirts from Target by our editors.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Target
Levi's long-sleeved button-down
A flannel button-down is one of fall's most timeless staples. Wear it either buttoned up by itself or as a jacket (unbuttoned and layered over a T-shirt) in case the temperature heats up.
$50.99 at Target
Target
Docker's button-down
Use this navy button-down as a jacket or stand-alone shirt. It’s made of tear-resistant nylon that also wicks away moisture. You can feel good about this purchase since it’s also made with recycled cotton.
$44.99 at Target
Target
Goodfellow sherpa shacket
It’s not a jacket and it’s not a shirt. It’s a shacket! The soft sherpa fabric will keep you warm like a jacket, but the snap buttons and tailored fit work as a shirt on chillier days. Get it in four colors: dark green, brown, charcoal grey, or tan (pictured above).
$39.99 at Target
Target
Levi's classic fit button-down
Levi’s is known for their classic button-down shirts. In a departure from the traditional red-and-black check print, this flannel has unexpected colors like olive green, yellows, and aqua. “It’s almost like a shacket being it’s thicker than a typical flannel shirt but still could be an under layer if preferred,” wrote reviewer Target addict.
$59.99 at Target
Target
Houston White corduroy button-down
Corduroy is a fall staple as it’s sturdy, soft, and warm. The oxford cut of this shirt can be easily dressed up or down. Wear it as a jacket with your favorite jeans, or tuck it into a pair of dress pants.
$28 at Target
Target
Houston White green check shacket
You will stand out in this bright green flannel. It has a grand total of four pockets for plenty of storage. The sturdy, insulating cotton construction is complemented by allover quilted onion skin lining on the inside for maximum warmth. The colors could also easily be worn during the Christmas season.
$40 at Target
Target
Houston White mustard stripe oxford
Can’t decide between a solid print or a pattern? Go for this mustard yellow button-down with a solid color on one side and stripes on the other. It’s cotton, so it will be lightweight but can easily be paired with a jacket, sweater, or t-shirt.
$28 at Target
Target
Houston White printed chambray button-down
The banded collar and fine-gauge fabric on this resist-print-inspired shirt make it a stylish choice for fall dressing. Wear it to work with a cardigan or pair it with a well-fitted blazer for a night out. You’ll surely make a statement.
$28.00 at Target
Target
Goodfellow denim shirt
You can’t go wrong with the classic look of denim. Since this is a button-up shirt, it’s lighter than your standard denim jacket but will still keep your arms warm on a brisk day. This fabric is versatile, so you can make it work for any occasion.
$24.99 at Target
Target
Original Use hooded check button-down
Most body heat escapes through the head, so on extra cold days, put on this checkered button-up shirt with a built-in hoodie. It comes in various colors and patterns, so you can find one that works best for your style.
$30 at Target
