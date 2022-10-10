The Best (And Most Affordable) Men’s Jeans Are At Walmart

Clothing trends come and go, but a classic pair of blue jeans never goes out of style. Inevitably, our favorite pair of dungarees gets enough wear and tear that it has to be retired — but shopping for a new pair of jeans can be tricky. There are so many styles to choose from, and size and fit can vary from brand to brand. Walmart carries classic brands like Levi’s and Dickies that have stood the test of time, and even the most expensive options are significantly less than what you’d find at a department store.