The Best (And Most Affordable) Men’s Jeans Are At Walmart

Boot cut, slim fit, low-rise and more.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Clothing trends come and go, but a classic pair of blue jeans never goes out of style. Inevitably, our favorite pair of dungarees gets enough wear and tear that it has to be retired — but shopping for a new pair of jeans can be tricky. There are so many styles to choose from, and size and fit can vary from brand to brand. Walmart carries classic brands like Levi’s and Dickies that have stood the test of time, and even the most expensive options are significantly less than what you’d find at a department store.

Here are eight men’s jeans from Walmart that will round out your wardrobe.

1
Levi’s 501 original fit jeans
A true OG in the world of jeans, this particular style of Levi’s has been around since 1873. Described as a “blank canvas for self-expression,” these straight leg jeans sit at the waist and have a regular fit through the thigh. You can style these jeans by rolling the hem or wearing them at their full length.
$48.65 at Walmart
2
Wrangler Rustler regular fit boot cut jeans
As far as bargains go, it’s tough to beat this under-$15 pair of boot cut jeans that sit right at the natural waist. Made of 100% cotton, these Rustler jeans have a classic look that’s perfect for the workday or weekend.
$13.98 at Walmart
3
Dickies relaxed fit carpenter jeans
Dickies has been outfitting American tradesmen since 1922, and these jeans have been designed with function in mind. Think hammer loops and generously sized pockets, plus durable cotton denim and triple-stitched seams.
$29.99 at Walmart
4
Levi’s 511 slim fit jeans
Boasting a modern slim fit with room to move, these jeans are a more comfortable alternative to skinny jeans. They sit below the waist and have a slim fit from the hip to ankle, with just enough stretch to wear comfortably all day long.
$44.99 at Walmart
5
George athletic fit jeans
For the dudes that don’t skip leg day, these jeans are designed for an athletic build and lifestyle. They sit at the waist, have a relaxed fit through the hip and thigh, and are made with a comfortable cotton blend that has just the right amount of stretch. Plus, they’re under $20.
$15.98 at Walmart
6
Wrangler Rustler regular fit jeans
The least expensive pair of the bunch, these Wrangler jeans come in at just under $13. They have a regular fit that’s always in style and classic details like a zip fly with button closure, belt loops, front scoop pockets and back patch pockets.
$12.98 at Walmart
7
These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men’s Relaxed Fit Jeans
If you think that all jeans are uncomfortable, think again. These low-rise, straight leg relaxed fit jeans are made with a premium flex denim material that stretches and moves with your body.
$21.98 at Walmart
8
Lee straight fit jeans
Something about a dark wash jean feels a little more upscale, and this pair from Lee has a classic, straight leg fit. These jeans can be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes and shirt.
$63.69 at Walmart
