Long-sleeved shirts from Wrangler and Dickies
Walmart
Long-sleeved shirts from Wrangler and Dickies

During these transitional seasons, when the days start and end cool and midday can be quite warm, layers are a great way to maintain a comfortable temperature all day.

Long-sleeved T-shirts are a great layering piece, as they can go underneath heavier sweaters and still be worn on their own. And lightweight, moisture-wicking long-sleeve T-shirts offer protection from the sun when working outside.

Walmart is a great place to stock up on long-sleeved T-shirts, as they’re affordable and available in a wide range of sizes. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite options below.

1
This Hanes cooling long-sleeve T-shirt
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Providing 40+ UPF protection and a cool-dry fabric, this long-sleeve t-shirt is perfect for sweaty outdoor activities like running or yard work. It’s available in sizes up to 3XL and machine washable.

Promising review: “We live in Central Florida. Daytime temperature nowadays range from the 80's to the very high 90's. My wife was horrified when when the Hanes Cool/Dry long sleeve shirt arrived because it was 100% polyester. In our experience polyester does not "breathe". I am 77, she's 65 years old. I gave it it a try nonetheless. To my surprise the shirt kept me not only dry but super cool. I guess times have changed our polyester expectations. Thank you Hanes for the magic.” — Tito
$12.77 at Walmart
2
This Gildan cotton long-sleeve T-shirt
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

These soft cotton long-sleeve t-shirts can be part of a layered look or worn on their own. Sold as a 2-pack, they boast a classic cut for a roomier fit, and come in a variety of colors.

Promising review: “The hubby loves these tee shirts so he has them in several colors. They are true to size, comfortable. Wash well and come out of the dryer without wrinkles.” — Alison
$15.99 at Walmart
3
This GBH long-sleeve thermal
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Sold as a 3-pack, these long-sleeve thermal shirts are soft and warm. They make a great layering item during the colder months, especially given their semi-fitted design.

Promising review: “Just what my husband needed as 50 years of San Diego living did not provide the appropriate Colorado winter clothing. Very warm and the sizing was true.” – Sandra
$24.99 at Walmart
4
This Dickies long-sleeve T-shirt
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This crew neck option from Dickies has a pocket detail and is thicker than your average long-sleeve t-shirt. It’s machine washable and comes in 13 different colors.

Promising review: “Durable Tshirt in a tall for my 6'4” husband was perfect. Washes well, no shrinkage.” — Prosemama
$17.99 at Walmart
5
This woven Wrangler long-sleeve shirt
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Featuring Wrangler’s “epic soft” fabric blend of cotton and polyester, this long-sleeve shirt is super comfortable. It has buttons that go down the front, two pockets and a relaxed fit. It’s available in sizes small to 5XL and comes in a variety of colors.

Promising review: “One chilly night I borrowed my boyfriend's grey shirt like this for an extra layer. I liked it so much I kept borrowing it until he wanted it back. So I ordered my own and a couple more...in chambray and tan, and another one for him in black. They are beautifully constructed of soft but durable fabric.” — Mary Lou
$11 at Walmart
6
This Jerzees moisture wicking long-sleeve T-shirt
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 starsStay cool and dry all day with this moisture-wicking long-sleeve t-shirt that is versatile enough to be worn year-round. It has a rib collar and cuffs for added durability, and a classic fit.

Promising review: “I walk at least 4 miles daily. Florida can be very hot and humid which for many here, skin cancer is wide spread. I wanted a long sleeve shirt which would protect from the sun and not make me overly warm. This, for me, is the perfect shirt. It wicks the moisture away so the shirt stays dry. It does not make me overly warm and it protects me from the sun so I do not have to put lotion on my arms which is a bonus. I highly recommend this shirt and I will definitely buy more!” — Cary
$9.99 at Walmart
7
This Athletic Works active long-sleeve T-shirt
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars


This simple fitted crewneck is easy to throw on for a run or gym session. It’s machine washable, comes in a variety of colors (from neutral to bold and bright) and available in sizes up to 5XL.

Promising review: “great price and fast delivery! my order came in about 3 days and the feel of the shirt is almost like cotton. its not so much dri fit like i wanted or polyester but it will do. nice shirt to have and add to my collection of fits. couldnt pass up on the price and it fits just as its listed so if you know your sizes your good. it doesnt run small to me or big.” — Marcus
$6 at Walmart
8
This Blended henley
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This basic henley is a long-sleeve wardrobe staple. Available in black, navy, heather gray and white, this long-sleeve shirt is easy to throw on and layer with a jacket.

Promising review: “Nice shirt. Was going to use this to work out, but it is actually kind of thick. Best for colder locations.” — Pedro
$16.48 at Walmart
