Walmart Long-sleeved shirts from Wrangler and Dickies

During these transitional seasons, when the days start and end cool and midday can be quite warm, layers are a great way to maintain a comfortable temperature all day.

Long-sleeved T-shirts are a great layering piece, as they can go underneath heavier sweaters and still be worn on their own. And lightweight, moisture-wicking long-sleeve T-shirts offer protection from the sun when working outside.

Advertisement

Walmart is a great place to stock up on long-sleeved T-shirts, as they’re affordable and available in a wide range of sizes. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite options below.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.