It goes without saying that everyone should be using sunscreen every day of their lives, and yet here we are stating the obvious. Getting into the habit of a consistent skin care routine can seem daunting, whether you’ve never had one before or simply want to find something new and better to fit your needs. We’re here to make it as easy as possible with some of our favorite moisturizers with SPF for men.

Gone are the days of being concerned with gendered skin care products. We know better than to say that certain things are for men and others are for women. That said, it’s understandable that some men may not be used to consistently using skin care products and are looking for simple ways to ease them into a routine, which makes multitasking products handy.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of moisturizers with SPF that aren’t too heavy, won’t leave a shiny finish and, most importantly, provide powerful protection against the sun’s harmful rays. You want to look and feel like yourself while also getting all the great benefits of using SPF-rich moisturizers that are filled with nourishing ingredients.