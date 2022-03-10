Shopping

It goes without saying that everyone should be using sunscreen every day of their lives, and yet here we are stating the obvious. Getting into the habit of a consistent skin care routine can seem daunting, whether you’ve never had one before or simply want to find something new and better to fit your needs. We’re here to make it as easy as possible with some of our favorite moisturizers with SPF for men.

Gone are the days of being concerned with gendered skin care products. We know better than to say that certain things are for men and others are for women. That said, it’s understandable that some men may not be used to consistently using skin care products and are looking for simple ways to ease them into a routine, which makes multitasking products handy.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of moisturizers with SPF that aren’t too heavy, won’t leave a shiny finish and, most importantly, provide powerful protection against the sun’s harmful rays. You want to look and feel like yourself while also getting all the great benefits of using SPF-rich moisturizers that are filled with nourishing ingredients.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
Paula's Choice Resist Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50
Paula's Choice daily hydrating fluid has an easy, lighweight fluid-like consistency, as the name implies. The waterlike formula has SPF 50 to defend against UV rays and sun damage, oat and green tea extracts to calm redness and irritation, and antioxidants that protect against environmental damage as you go about your day. It's great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin that would otherwise respond poorly to a thick sunscreen.
Get it from Sephora for $35.
2
Clinique
Clinique For Men broad spectrum SPF 21 moisturizer
Reviewers note that this moisturizer from Clinique has a pleasant smell and a fresh, light texture. It features an oil-free formula that hydrates skin, absorbs quickly and provides daily UVA and UVB protection. It's a solid go-to for anyone looking for a new moisturizer.
Get it from Clinique for $32.
3
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV face moisturizer with SPF 30
Snag this popular La Roche-Posay moisturizer to protect and nourish skin, restoring it to its best health. SPF 30 protects against the sun's rays, while ceramides and niacinamide hydrate and restore the natural moisture barrier. The result is an oil-free, smooth and natural visage.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4
Jaxon Lane
Jaxon Lane Rain Or Shine daily moisturizing sunscreen
This award-winning oil-free sunscreen from Jaxon Lane dries clear, so you don't have to worry about a white cast or excessive shine. SPF 50 offers sun protection, while vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, green tea, licorice root and ginseng hydrate, fight wrinkles and more.
Get it from Jaxon Lane for $32.
5
Amazon
PC4Men Daytime Protect moisturizer
If you have oil-prone skin, then take a look at this PC4Men moisturizer and SPF combo. It has an oil-minimizing formula with a weightless, soft matte finish so you never feel greasy. This antioxidant-rich moisturizer helps to reduce signs of environmental damage and uneven skin tone while offering sun protection to the tune of SPF 30. It's a refreshing and light year-round moisturizer.
Get it from Amazon for $29.45.
6
Amazon
Kiehl's Facial Fuel SPF 20 daily energizing moisture treatment for men
Thanks to high-quality ingredients that are specifically tailored to men's skin concerns, Kiehl's men's products are a staple in bathroom cabinets everywhere. This oil-free moisturizer features SPF 20 as well as vitamins C and E, leaving skin hydrated and smooth.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
7
Amazon
Cerave Facial Moisturizing Lotion
A dermatologist favorite, this moisturizer works well for dry, sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin. It has SPF 30, making it a great daily cream to help your keep stay healthy and hydrated. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide retain skin's moisture while calming and soothing irritated skin.
Get it from Amazon for $11.87.
8
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench broad spectrum SPF 45
This moisturizer is unbelievably pillowy soft. It's fluffy without feeling heavy, and hydrating without being oily. Best of all, it hydrates while protecting your skin. It's on the splurge-y side, but once you try it, you'll find it hard to go back.
Get it from Amazon for $52.
9
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer
Made with hyaluronic acid, this hydrating daily moisturizer has SPF 50 to protect your skin from the elements. It's a soothing gel moisturizer with a light, invisible finish that you won't even notice as your day goes on.
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
10
Amazon
Supergoop Superscreen daily moisturizer sunscreen
You can't go wrong with Supergoop's hydrating daily moisturizer. It has SPF 40, and not only does it protect from UVA and UVB rays, but it also tackles infrared, visible light, blue light and pollution as well. This oil-free formula has a melty, lightweight texture that is easily absorbed and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy.
Get it from Amazon for $42.
