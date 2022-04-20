Shopping
The Best Men’s Sandals For Wide Feet

To keep your outfits fresh and your feet comfortable this summer, we’ve rounded up the best men’s sandals you can specifically select in wide and/or extra-wide fits.

Chaco Z/1 classic wide sandals, Lucky Bay dress slides from Rockport and New Balance 100 slides.
You wait all winter for it to be summer, daydreaming about cookouts, pool days and enjoying the sun with friends and family — that is, of course, until the weather starts to get warmer and you realize all your sandals are looking run down.

If you’re a hottie with wide feet, you likely know the struggle of finding men’s summertime shoes that feel and look good. While many men’s sandals claim to accommodate wider feet, often brands only sell a kind of “regular/wide” hybrid that’s perhaps a bit roomier than a so-called “standard” width shoe, but is hardly suitable (or comfortable!) for a true wide foot.

To keep your outfits fresh and your feet comfortable this summer, we’ve rounded up the best men’s sandals you can specifically select in wide and/or extra-wide fits. They come in a variety of colors, styles and prices. All the shoes we selected are EE and/or EEE (wide and extra-wide) on the chart of men’s shoe widths, but you should check the sizes and measurements to ensure the perfect fit for you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
New Balance 100 slide sandals
These waterproof and sweatproof EVA slides will be your go-to kicks this summer. Throw them in your gym bag or take them with you to the beach or pool.

These come in six colors in extra-wide sizes 6-17.
Get them from Amazon for $13.12+.
2
Amazon
Chaco Z/1 classic wide sandal
For adjustable, all-sport sandals made for hiking, walking and long days outside, Chaco's got you covered.

Their Z/1 Classic comes in wide whole sizes 7-12 and in seven colors.
Get them from Amazon for $94.97.
3
Amazon
KS Island Collection wide width flip flops
If you're looking for a classic thong-style flip flop, you found it. More supportive than a dollar foam pair, these have a synthetic leather upper with tracked soles.

These come in brown and black in wide and extra-wide sizes 9-16.
Get them from Amazon for $31.99.
4
Rockport
XCS Trail Technique Velcro slides
An elevated take on the classic slide, these slip-on sandals have a Z-shape Velcro cross with an antimicrobial lining to keep your feet from getting too funky.

These slides come in sizes 7-14 wide in black and brown.
Get them from Rockport for $100.
5
DSW
Deer Stags huarache sandals
Give your feet an all-year vacation with these woven leather Deer Stags huarache sandals.

They come in dark brown and black in sizes 7-13 wide.
Get them from DSW for $54.99+.
6
ASOS
Truffle Collection brown faux leather buckle sandals
Hop on the trendy cross-buckle sandal trend with these faux leather sandals.

These are labeled in U.K. sizes, but ASOS has a super easy chart for converting. In U.S. terms, they run in sizes 7-13 wide.
Get them from ASOS for $20 (originally $46).
7
Rockport
Byron bungee slide
If you've ever spent 30 minutes trying to get into a pair of bungee hiking sandals with sling backs, these are for you. They have all the support and stability of an outdoor sandal with the ease of a slip-on.

These come in olive and tan in 7-14 wide.
Get them from Rockport for $80.
8
Rockport
Lucky Bay dress slide
These lightweight leather sandals are perfect for date night or just a more elevated summer look.

They come in brown and black in sizes 6.5-13 wide.
Get them from Rockport for $44.95 (originally $110).
9
Zappos
SAS Edge slides
Give your feet a little funky flair with these zig-zag slides. They have a cushioned sole for extra comfort.

These come in cobalt, hazel (pictured) and shadow in sizes 7-13 wide.
Get them from Zappos $114.95.
10
DSW
Propet Surfwalk sandal
If you're looking for a cross Velcro shoe with some extra edge, these Propet Surfwalk sandals have adjustable hook and loop closures with extra loops and detailing.

They come in black and brown in wide, extra-wide and extra-extra wide fits in 8-15.
Get them from DSW for $74.99.
11
Rockport
Darwyn cross band slides
A timeless look with a little criss-cross action, these leather slides can easily be dressed up or down all summer long.

They come in brown and black in sizes 7-15 wide.
Get them from Rockport for $60 (originally $80).
12
Rockport
Darwyn fisherman slingback sandal
Keep your toes covered but your feel ventilated with these fisherman-style slingback sandals.

They come in black and brown in wide fits from 6.5-15.
Get them from Rockport for $60 (originally $90).
