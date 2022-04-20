You wait all winter for it to be summer, daydreaming about cookouts, pool days and enjoying the sun with friends and family — that is, of course, until the weather starts to get warmer and you realize all your sandals are looking run down.

If you’re a hottie with wide feet, you likely know the struggle of finding men’s summertime shoes that feel and look good. While many men’s sandals claim to accommodate wider feet, often brands only sell a kind of “regular/wide” hybrid that’s perhaps a bit roomier than a so-called “standard” width shoe, but is hardly suitable (or comfortable!) for a true wide foot.

To keep your outfits fresh and your feet comfortable this summer, we’ve rounded up the best men’s sandals you can specifically select in wide and/or extra-wide fits. They come in a variety of colors, styles and prices. All the shoes we selected are EE and/or EEE (wide and extra-wide) on the chart of men’s shoe widths, but you should check the sizes and measurements to ensure the perfect fit for you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.