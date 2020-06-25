HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change. HuffPost Refresh your warm weather wardrobe without wearing out your wallet.
Now that summer’s officially here, and you begin venturing to backyard barbecues, restaurants with outdoor dining and other summer activities, you might want a light refresh of your summer wardrobe to go with it.
Fortunately,
Amazon’s Big Style Sale is going on now. It’s Amazon’s first weeklong sale exclusively on clothes and accessories. Think of the Big Style Sale as Amazon’s fashion-focused primer to Prime Day, which usually takes place annually in July but was pushed back to September this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The sale features major markdowns on Amazon’s own men’s fashion brands such as
Goodthreads and 28 Palms, as well as name brands such as J. Crew, Fossil and Levi’s. The sale also includes designer markdowns from Shopbop on Amazon, which is also owned by Amazon.
We’ve spotted sale items from menswear summer staple brands including
Dockers, Nautica and Vineyard Vines, ranging from pastel dress shorts to lightweight button-downs.
Perhaps one of the best men’s style deals we’ve seen: These
Calvin Klein Chino Pants, originally $80, are now on sale for just $33, available in five colors.
So refresh your warm weather wardrobe without wearing out your wallet. We’ve rounded up some of the best men’s clothing and accessories we’ve seen on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.
28 Palms Men's Relaxed Fit Vintage Washed Tropical Shirt
Amazon
Normally $27, on sale for $22 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Dockers Straight Fit Ultimate Short
Amazon
Normally $30, on sale for $24 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Fossil Stainless Steel and Leather Quartz Watch
Amazon
Normally $129, on sale for $43 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Vineyard Vines Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt
Amazon
Normally $95, on sale for $60 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Calvin Klein Stretch Chino Pants
Amazon
Normally $80, on sale for $33 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon
Normally $56, on sale for $36 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
J. Crew Mercantile Slim Fit Short Sleeve Chambray Shirt
Amazon
Normally $39, on sale for $25 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
J. Crew Mercantile Stretch Chino Short
Amazon
Normally $32, on sale for $23 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Goodthreads Moto Jacket
Amazon
Normally $95, on sale for $57 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
IZOD Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Polo
Amazon
Normally $26, on sale for $14 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Nautica Leather Slim Wallet
Amazon
Normally $24, on sale for $15 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Dockers Slim Fit Signature Cotton Stretch Pants
Amazon
Normally $43, on sale for $27 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)