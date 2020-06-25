HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Refresh your warm weather wardrobe without wearing out your wallet.

Now that summer’s officially here, and you begin venturing to backyard barbecues, restaurants with outdoor dining and other summer activities, you might want a light refresh of your summer wardrobe to go with it.

The sale features major markdowns on Amazon’s own men’s fashion brands such as Goodthreads and 28 Palms, as well as name brands such as J. Crew, Fossil and Levi’s. The sale also includes designer markdowns from Shopbop on Amazon, which is also owned by Amazon.

We’ve spotted sale items from menswear summer staple brands including Dockers, Nautica and Vineyard Vines, ranging from pastel dress shorts to lightweight button-downs.

Perhaps one of the best men’s style deals we’ve seen: These Calvin Klein Chino Pants, originally $80, are now on sale for just $33, available in five colors.

So refresh your warm weather wardrobe without wearing out your wallet. We’ve rounded up some of the best men’s clothing and accessories we’ve seen on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

Take a look.