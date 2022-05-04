Shopping
shoppingShoesMenmens stylefootwear

Where To Get Great Men's Shoes T Size 14 And Up

Find comfortable men's shoes in extended sizes from brands like Nike, New Balance, Skechers and Deer Stags.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://crocs-us.xkpq.net/c/2706071/454865/8119?subId1=mensshoesover14t-KristenAdaway-050322-62712da7e4b01131b127648b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fp%2Fclassic-clog%2F10001.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Classic clog Crocs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62712da7e4b01131b127648b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://crocs-us.xkpq.net/c/2706071/454865/8119?subId1=mensshoesover14t-KristenAdaway-050322-62712da7e4b01131b127648b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fp%2Fclassic-clog%2F10001.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Classic clog Crocs</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=46265&u1=mensshoesover14t-KristenAdaway-050322-62712da7e4b01131b127648b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fdeer-stags-eddy-knit-slip-on-sneaker-wide-width-available%2F5980660" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Deer Stags slip-ons" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62712da7e4b01131b127648b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=46265&u1=mensshoesover14t-KristenAdaway-050322-62712da7e4b01131b127648b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fdeer-stags-eddy-knit-slip-on-sneaker-wide-width-available%2F5980660" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Deer Stags slip-ons</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensshoesover14t-KristenAdaway-050322-62712da7e4b01131b127648b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fpropet-stability-fly-walking-shoe---mens%2F442161" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Propet&#x27;s Stability Fly walking shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62712da7e4b01131b127648b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensshoesover14t-KristenAdaway-050322-62712da7e4b01131b127648b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fpropet-stability-fly-walking-shoe---mens%2F442161" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Propet's Stability Fly walking shoe</a>
Crocs, Nordstrom, DSW
Classic clog Crocs, Deer Stags slip-ons and Propet's Stability Fly walking shoe

As if it weren’t hard enough to find the right shoe that’s comfortable, affordable and not an eyesore, the task is even harder if you wear a large men’s shoe size ― it’s likely that your size isn’t available at stores in-person, forcing you to scour the web to find shoes that will fit your feet. But that doesn’t mean you have to resort to ordering custom shoes or buying from low-key sketchy sites you’ve never heard of.

Many popular brands and stores carry extended sizes for men’s shoes, ranging from 14 to 20, and in a variety of styles like sandals, slides, loafers and sneakers. Whether you’re in need of some vacation shoes for your next trip or your favorite pair of basketball shoes are in dire need of being replaced, you don’t have to worry about not being able to find some that actually fit.

Below, we rounded up six online stores that have men’s shoes size 14 and up, including brands like Nike, New Balance, Skechers and Deer Stags.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Champs Sports
Champs Sports
For sizes up to 20, Champs Sports has you covered with their range of styles and shoe brands, including Nike, Asics, New Balance, Reebok, Saucony, Converse and Puma.

Shown:Nike Crater Impact and Converse All Star low top
Check out Champs
2
Zappos
Zappos
Don't sleep on Zappos when you're on your sandal search. In addition to common sneaker brands that make an appearance at other stores on this list, Zappos has a huge collection of men's sandals specifically that go up to size 17. Vionic, Ecco, Skechers, Born and Rockport are just a few standout brands.

Shown: Newport H2 Keen and Olukai Ohana
Check out Zappos
3
Crocs
Crocs
You too can enjoy the comfort and look of Crocs, thanks to the brand's size 14-plus men's collection (up to size 17). Choose from the class clog styles or the Bistro clog, which has an enclosed toe design.

Shown:Classic Realtree V2 and classic clogs
Check out Crocs
4
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
With over 500 options for men's sizes 14 and up, you could spend all day perusing every shoe on Nordstorm Rack's site. And we wouldn't blame you. But if you're looking for something in particular start with shoes from Champion, Nike, Steve Madden or New Balance.

Shown: New Balance 608v5 training shoe and Rockport classic penny loafer
Check out Nordstrom Rack
5
Finish Line
Finish Line
Included in Finish Line's vast array of fresh kicks are shoes that come in men's sizes up to 20. Dress your feet in the likes of Jordan, Under Armour, Polo Ralph Lauren, Brooks and Timberland, just to name a few.

Shown:Nike Air Max Plus running shoe and Nike Air Max 270 casual shoe
Check out Finish Line
6
DSW
DSW
Whether you're a fan of Sperrys, Vans, Stacy Adams or Wolverine, you'll find a new go-to site for all your shoe needs at DSW. Men's sizes up to 19 are available.

Shown:Drew Warren River sandal and Carhartt outdoor sneaker
Check out DSW
Men's ASICS Gel-Cumulus 21 running shoe

The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Popular in the Community

shoppingShoesMenmens stylefootwear

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This 2019 Action Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

25 Black Dresses That Are Perfect For All The Weddings You Have To Attend Now

Food & Drink

It’s Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Wellness

New Data On Youth Mental Health Is Here ― And It’s Not Good

Wellness

The Truth About IVF And Menopause

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Shopping

Nervous About Switching To Natural Deodorant? This One Actually Works

Shopping

This Lash Growth Serum Actually Lives Up To The Hype

Shopping

Just 18 Beach Umbrellas To Keep You Nice And Cool All Summer

Home & Living

This Critically Acclaimed Crime Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

My Secret To A Long-Lasting Manicure Is This Brand You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Belt Bag Is $38 And Worth All The Hype, I Promise

Shopping

The Most Charming Places To Stay In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Shopping

29 Skincare Products That Prove They Don't Need To Be Pricey To Work Well

Shopping

11 Spring Gardening Essentials To Get Now Before It’s Too Late

Shopping

36 Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Swear By

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Your Search For The Perfect White T-Shirt Is Over

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Gloriously Delicious Recipes From Instagram In April

Wellness

7 Sneaky Signs Of Testicular Cancer

Shopping

The Best Women's Trench Coats At Every Price Point

Work/Life

These '11 Promises From A Manager' Are Every Employee's Dream

Parenting

Help! I Don't Like My Kid's Friend

Parenting

This Royal Family Member's Name Is Surprisingly Getting More Popular

Shopping

The Surprising '80s Workout Trend I'll Be Wearing All Summer

Food & Drink

The Best Airport Snacks To Pack Ahead Of Time, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

36 Products To Organize The Clutter In Every Room In Your Home

Wellness

4 Questions To Ask Yourself If You're Planning An Event Right Now

Food & Drink

Here’s How HelloFresh Can Help Anyone Master Mealtime

Paid for by HelloFresh
Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Boston

Travel

I Just Learned The Actual Term For A Rolling Suitcase And My Mind Is Blown

Work/Life

How To Stop Obsessing Over A Mistake At Work

Food & Drink

The Potato Chip I Can't Resist: True Confessions From Food Professionals

Wellness

The Pandemic Warped Our Sense Of Time. Here's How To Gain It Back.

Shopping

The Comfortable Slides That You're About To See Everywhere Are Only $24

Relationships

Can't Afford A Wedding Gift? Etiquette Experts Explain What To Do

Travel

The Packing Essential Not Enough People Use In Their Suitcase

Shopping

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

Parenting

6 Important Phrases You Should Teach Your Kid From A Young Age