With summer at our doorsteps, it’s time to tackle that dreadful part of the year in which we refresh our closets for clothes more suited to humid weather. If you’re looking for generic pieces that can be thrown on every morning — no fuss, no frills — then you’ve come to the right place. Target has a ton of awesome summer styles from sweat-wicking tees to board shorts, and we’ve done the hard work of curating the best of the best.