The Best Men's Summer Clothing Staples From Target

Tees and shorts you'll reach for on a daily basis.

On Assignment For HuffPost

With summer at our doorsteps, it’s time to tackle that dreadful part of the year in which we refresh our closets for clothes more suited to humid weather. If you’re looking for generic pieces that can be thrown on every morning — no fuss, no frills — then you’ve come to the right place. Target has a ton of awesome summer styles from sweat-wicking tees to board shorts, and we’ve done the hard work of curating the best of the best.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A collared polo shirt
This collared polo shirt is an easy top to throw on before dinner thanks to a basic (but solid) design. It goes with both denim jeans or cargo shorts, plus the cotton fabric provides easy ventilation. Available in sizes S-5XLT and in six colors.
$16.99 at Target
2
Target
A pair of printed swim trunks
If you've been wearing the same swim trunks for the past decade, allow us to introduce you to this upgrade. This geo print swim trunks use lightweight stretch fabric for premium comfort, UPF 50+ fabric for sun protection, a foldover elastic waist with an adjustable band, and the pièce de résistance — back and front pockets. Available in sizes XS-XL.
$24.99 at Target
3
Target
A lightweight crewneck tee
This lightweight tee is the epitome of a perfect basic: solid colors, simple silhouette, comfortable cotton-blend fabric. The affordable price tag ($6) also justifies stocking up in all six of neutral hued options. Available in sizes S-5XLT and in six colors.
$6 at Target
4
Target
A pair of 11-inch cargo shorts
These cargo shorts are likely the only piece of clothing you'll wear from now through September. Breathable fabric means they're great for especially hot days, but it's the multiple pockets that are the true hero here — you'll be able to transport your daily essentials with ease. Available in sizes 28-60 and in eight colors.
$21.99 at Target
5
Target
A jersey knit tank top
Whether for sleeping and lounging or trips to the pool, this basic tank is made from a jersey knit material that feels luxuriously soft (despite the low price tag). It's also perfect for layering under button-downs and sweaters! Available in sizes S-XXL and in four colors.
$6 at Target
6
Target
A Hanes Cool Dri performance tee
Whether biking the boardwalk or taking a stroll to your local grocery store, this Hanes tee is just the ticket at curbing intense sweat. It uses Cool Dri technology to wick moisture, plus FreshIQ technology to fight odor-causing bacteria. Available in sizes S-3XL and in seven colors.
$12.99 at Target
7
Target
Drawstring knit shorts
If your biggest pet peeve in regards to summer is the seasonal putting away of your sweatpants, these knit shorts are here to cheer you up. They've got all the comfort of your favorite joggers but allow your limbs to breathe. Available in sizes XS-5XL and in six colors.
$20 at Target
8
Target
Striped board shorts
If you're wanting to make a splash this summer, look no further than these bright board shorts. They're designed with four-way stretch, UPF 50+ and vibrant colors to set you apart from the crowd. Available in sizes 46-54.
$24.99 at Target
