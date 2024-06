12 Men's T-Shirts That Reviewers Are Buying In Bulk From Amazon

Hanes moisture-wicking crewnecks

A cotton-polyester blend makes this set of T-shirts breathable and quick-drying. They're made with odor protection to keep you from getting funky, and the longer hem will keep them tucked in and covered, even when you move and groove.: "I order these tshirts to wear under my other shirts. They are thin and lightweight and don't bunch up under my other tshirts. I ordered enough to have some to wear under my pjs in the winter when it's really cold. These are so nice and wash and dry on hot. Because they are all cotton, they can easily be stretched a little if I want them loose under my clothes I wear a med to large tshirt and I ordered these in medium. They are soft and fit well. These work for male and female." — Happy Shopper