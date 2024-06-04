ShoppingStylehomeMen

12 Men's T-Shirts That Reviewers Are Buying In Bulk From Amazon

Keep your T-shirt drawer stocked with these, and laundry day will feel like a distant dream.
Close your eyes for a moment and picture waking up on a sunny morning needing a T-shirt and opening your drawer to a plentiful stack of clean, fresh, neatly folded shirts. This dreamy fantasy isn’t just possible — it’s one “Add to Cart” click away. And if you’re looking to keep your shirts stocked for the foreseeable future, you should probably grab some of these bulk sets from Amazon.

From white undershirts to thicker cotton options, we’ve curated a selection of men’s T-shirt sets to keep you feeling fresh for days and days. Some are for working out, some are for layering and some are just for hanging out at home. Wherever you plan to wear them, these shirts will be there for you. And, when inevitable spills and stains happen, there will be a backup shirt ready. And that, my friend, is the joy of the multipack.

1
Amazon
A 10-pack of Gildan heavy cotton shirts
Gildan's most popular T-shirt, this cotton option feels great on and is thick enough to be worn alone. Its classic fit gives you loose comfort, with a rib collar and tear-away label for extra ease. The midweight fabric makes it great for all-year wear.

Promising review: "These shirts are thick, soft, and true to size. I own 5 different colors currently and will definitely be purchasing more. Top Quality Product 10/10 I highly recommend." — Jack Pickens
$39.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A dozen "stay tucked" Fruit of the Loom shirts
Calling all tall wearers and those who like to tuck their shirts in. These moisture-wicking "stay tucked" shirts from Fruit of the Loom are long in the torso, allowing for a full range of movement without popping out of your pants. The soft-covered seams along the neck and shoulders make them extra comfortable, and the flat collar makes them great to layer under dress shirts.

Promising review: "Bought for husband's work shirts. They're sooo comfy I have even stolen them for bed. Super long covers his dad belly perfectly even enough to Tuck into jeans Very light weight but durable enough for construction work! Will buy again" — scoobie
$39.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of five beloved Comfort Colors tees
The name says it all. Comfort Colors makes incredibly comfortable and colorful cotton basics. If you don't know about their beloved T-shirts, get the multipack — you'll be glad you did. With a relaxed fit and a heavyweight ring-spun cotton construction, they promise to get softer with every wear without losing their shape. This retailer allows you to choose the colors of your multipack and also has an option for collections of pocket tees.

Promising review: "Love fabric and color selection. Order the 4 pack for the wife and kids. This is my 3rd order and very satisfied with the product." — Bounsong C.
$64.99 at AmazonPocket Tees (2-pack): $49.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Six non-fussy undershirts from Amazon's Basics brand
Breathable and soft jersey cotton make this multipack of shirts super wearable. They're made from 100% ribbed cotton and have a banded neckline that will keep its shape through wash and wear.

Promising review: "I grabbed two packs of these. Working around the house or lazy day I want comfortable and simple. These shirts deliver the same comfort you'd expect from the big brands at a lower price point. If you like to chill or work in cotton tees grab a pack." — Bob Mariani
$23.70 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of five slim-fit 100% cotton crewnecks
These midweight crewneck T-shirts are made with a European cut for a slimmer feel. They have an extra-secure inner collar band to ensure the neck stays taut, and they come in a great selection of solid colors for all sorts of styles.

Promising review: "Best quality T-shirts I have ever bought for my Husband. Really good selection of colours and a good fit too. The banding around the neck stops it from getting stretched and loose, unlike cheap T-shirts, brilliant idea." — Mrs. Pamela A. Lowth
$46.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A dozen V-neck Fruit of the Loom shirts
If you prefer a V-neck style, this set gives you a dozen tagless, moisture-wicking shirts with sleeves designed to keep you comfortable as you move.

Promising review: "Great fit. Goes with the clothes I already have. Great for summer wear. I won't need to buy t-shirts for some time now." — Daniel Czaran
$32.96 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of four or six Hanes shirts available in a ton of colors
The definition of versatility, these soft cotton Hanes shirts can be worn alone or as a base layer throughout the day. The double-needle stitching and shoulder-to-shoulder taping make it feel a little extra high-end, but the crewneck and relaxed fit keep it casual and easy.

Promising review: "I only buy these Tshirts because I love the Cotton feel and the thickness. I am a bigger person so I buy the xx sizes. I have never been unhappy with Hanes. Love it and I will continue to buy these shirts. Cotton feels better rather than the stretchy stuff especially when you live in a hot, humid climate like I do." — Denise KS
$17.84 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Hanes moisture-wicking crewnecks
A cotton-polyester blend makes this set of T-shirts breathable and quick-drying. They're made with odor protection to keep you from getting funky, and the longer hem will keep them tucked in and covered, even when you move and groove.

Promising review: "I order these tshirts to wear under my other shirts. They are thin and lightweight and don't bunch up under my other tshirts. I ordered enough to have some to wear under my pjs in the winter when it's really cold. These are so nice and wash and dry on hot. Because they are all cotton, they can easily be stretched a little if I want them loose under my clothes I wear a med to large tshirt and I ordered these in medium. They are soft and fit well. These work for male and female." — Happy Shopper
$21.98 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A set of five dry-fit active crewnecks
Many reviewers noted grabbing these dry-fit crewnecks for active hiking and trekking travel in hot climates and liking them so much that they wore them back home. Whether you're working out or just hanging out, these polyester and spandex blend shirts will keep you dry and comfy.

Promising review: "I bought this set of shirts for a safari in Tanzania. In fact, another gentleman on our trip had purchased the same set. They are light and comfortable. They wash and dry easily. No fabric 'pilling' after laundry and the seams have held up very well. We were pleased with our purchases." — Ray
$34.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A trio of Polo Ralph Lauren classic cotton undershirts
If you're a Ralph Lauren fan, you probably need little convincing to snag this trio of soft, breathable shirts. They're great for layering but can also be worn alone and are made from 100% combed cotton that feels great on the skin.

Promising review: "These shirts are comfortable, long lasting, and great for throwing something on to go for a walk to the park or to the beach! They are great undershirts too!" — Eric Kisela
$45 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A set of soft, heather-dyed shirts
These soft, heather-dyed shirts are designed to look and feel like your old favorite shirt, without the pit stains and holes. They're made from a cotton/polyester blend with a wrinkle-resistant finish, keeping them fast-drying and super durable.

Promising review: "The fit of these shirts is spot on. They were purchased in size XXL and are true to size. I’m 6’ 2” tall and weigh 220 pounds and these shirts fit me really well. I usually have issues with shirts having a tight fit in the shoulders when I move. They have enough flex so they don’t feel tight when I move and the material is extremely comfortable" — Derek Lea
$45.98 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set of extra-fresh Jockey undershirts
These Jockey undershirts are made to reduce pilling, shrinking and fading, keeping them fresher for longer. They have extra length in the torso to keep them tucked in and come in big and tall options, which boast great ratings.

Promising review: "The best t-shirts for my husband. They feel extremely comfortable. The material is very soft cotton. The T-shirts are durable too. You’ll get your money’s worth" — Greg
Regular: $59.99 at AmazonBig & tall: $59+ at Amazon
