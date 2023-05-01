Dwyane Wade attends the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Though dresses are the main event at the Met Gala, the menswear was anything but boring during Monday night’s ball.

Stars across music, film, sports and fashion put a fresh spin on the classic suit while paying tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade took an elevated approach to motorcycle chic as he draped a dark Prada jacket on top of a leather vest. Gloves, chains and shiny shoes gave the look even more edge.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi went for pure drama, wearing a long, slate-gray jacket that looked like the offspring of a tuxedo and wrap dress. Giving his ensemble a delicate touch, he added long pearls and a silk flower.

Taika Waititi poses at the 2023 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Actor Brian Tyree Henry oozed opulence in black lace ruffles with layers of black and white pearls.

Brian Tyree Henry attends the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Actor Rami Malek made a case for minimalism in a lapel-free ivory jacket and collarless shirt.

Rami Malek shows off his look at the 2023 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Actor Ben Platt embraced Lagerfeld’s beloved tweed in a cropped white jacket and high-waisted trousers, accessorized with a delicate necklace, jeweled belt and tons of rings.

Ben Platt attends the Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Talking Heads maestro David Byrne took a playful stroll up the stairs of the Met, pairing his white suit with a bicycle and well-worn yellow-painted sneakers.

David Byrne poses with a bicycle at the Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harvey Guillén of “What We Do In The Shadows” looked like a dream in a pale pink tweed jacket with long tails and huge chiffon flowers on the front.

Harvey Guillén wears oversized flowers and pink tweed at the Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Director Baz Luhrmann embraced Lagerfeld’s signature monochromes in a black jacket with pleats and graphic white trim. Underneath, he wore culottes, scrunched socks and patent leather Oxfords.

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It’s no wonder everyone was dressed to impress. Tables at the Met Gala —considered the biggest night in fashion — start at $300,000 if you can even snag a coveted invite.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” is a look at “the designer’s stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019,” according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art catalog.