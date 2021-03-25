The Mental And Emotional State Of Parents In 3 Words Or Fewer

It’s safe to say we’ve all had a year from hell. Parents, in particular, have had it rough. If we’ve been lucky, we’ve kept our children alive and safe during a supremely trying time, but our mental health has suffered as a result. Others, of course, have dealt with much, much worse.

It’s no secret, then, that parents across the country (and the world, really) are fried. So we asked our Facebook community to explain their current mental and emotional state in three words or fewer.

Here’s what they had to say.

Surviving not thriving

Decision fatigued, exhausted

tired. bored.

muddling through

grateful, proud, broken

anxious, exhausted, frustrated

”just. keep. swimming”

tired, hopeful, grateful

Hopeful cautious drained

Done. Just done.

Making it work.

losing my mind

Frustrated, exhausted and done

Exhausted, disappointed, drained.

extra crispy

Exhausted. Heartbroken. Hopeful.

Frazzled, tired, grateful

Drained.

survival mode

overwhelmed and responsible

emotionally bankrupt

tired, sad, hopeful

Tired. Grateful. Hopeful.

Tired, broke, bored

Illustration by Franziska Barczyk for HuffPost