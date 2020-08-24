14 Mental Health Instagram Accounts You Should Follow ASAP

There’s no denying that 2020 has been incredibly distressing for most people.

Fortunately, there are ways to combat the negative mental health effects many of us are experiencing ― one of which includes social media. Given that we’re arguably spending more time on our phones than ever, why not fill your feed with uplifting content from people about mental health?

There are tons of influencers, artists, therapists and others who play a crucial role in maintaining a sense of community and holding space for everyone to show up as they are, where they are. From guided meditations to affirmations to gorgeous illustrations to remind you things will be OK, these social media personalities will help you improve your overall mental well-being.

So, what are you waiting for? Here are a few people you should check out right now:

Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown rose to social media stardom with her soothing voice and perfectly timed words of encouragement. The actress also regularly shares her vegan cooking videos, which are almost always peppered with uplifting messages, self-care tips and hilarious wisdom. Brown’s warm spirit and overall approach to well-being makes her a great follow.

Yung Pueblo

Diego Perez, AKA Yung Pueblo, is a poet who is passionate about meditation and mental wellness. He shares his thoughts through simple but engaging imagery that will inspire you to think deeper, reevaluate your relationships, reach higher or just nudge you to offer yourself a bit more tenderness as you work to heal.

Lalah Delia

Lalah Delia is known for her mantra “vibrate higher, daily,” and she offers the tools to help others walk the talk. During the pandemic, she put her skills as a writer and wellness educator to use through a partnership with Conscious City Guide. Together they created “Anchoring Ourselves,” a virtual course on emotions aimed at offering deeper spiritual understanding to its participants. Delia’s social media platforms are also filled with affirmations, inspiring playlists and tips on improving mental health.

Hannah Daisy

Confronting mental health issues can be difficult, but artist and illustrator Hannah Daisy makes it a little easier with her beautiful artwork. Daisy’s Instagram account is brimming with colorful creations that shed light on a wide array of wellness topics, including self-care, anxiety, depression, intrusive thoughts and anxiety. She’s also an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, and often uses her art to highlight people’s struggles.

Lauren Ash

Lauren Ash is the founder of Black Girl In Om — a global platform that provides Black women and women of color with wellness workshops based in yoga, meditation and journaling. Ash’s Instagram account is filled with inspiration and tips on manifestation to help you bring forth your very best life in this uncertain time.

Rodrick Covington

Rodrick Covington is a Broadway actor and the founder of Core Rhythm Fitness, a fitness and nutrition company focused on transforming the mind, body and spirit. His personal social media feed is filled with workouts, Black boy joy, and lessons on spirituality, gratitude and positivity that are definitely worth applying to your own life as you move closer to overall wellness.

“As we enter a new month, a new phase, I urge each of us to daily commit to being the change that we want to see in the world so that the world actually changes,” Covington shared in a recent caption.

Notes From Your Therapist

Allyson Dinneen, the marriage and family therapist behind Notes From Your Therapist, puts pen to paper and writes out the insights you never knew you needed. Dinneen focuses on trauma, boundaries, friendship, love and more.

Nedra Glover Tawwab

Nedra Glover Tawwab uses her Instagram account to educate and offer a better understanding of mental health issues across the board. She’s a therapist, “boundaries expert,” and founder of Kaleidoscope Counseling, which provides in-person and online therapy sessions. A quick scroll through her account will teach you how to practice non-judgment, how to identify and stop self-sabotage in its tracks, how to show up and support your tribe during a pandemic and so much more.

Jessamyn Stanley

You can’t talk about wellness without acknowledging Jessamyn Stanley and her work. “I make space for people to be themselves,” reads her Instagram bio, and her content definitely echoes her claim. She’s a yoga teacher, writer, body-positivity advocate and the founder of Underbelly Yoga. Stanley uses her social media space to teach followers how yoga can help them to break free of mental and emotional bondage, while encouraging them to focus on how they feel rather than how they look as they make their way through sessions.

Brian Chan

“We are all going to grow and learn together from all this,” Brian Chan said on Instagram, referring to the current pandemic. He’s a self-professed “yoga nerd” and a wellness advocate from Toronto. Chan’s posts will guide you through invigorating yoga stretches while reminding you of the importance of creating a life of meaning and intention.

The Latest Kate

Kate Allan, the artist behind The Latest Kate, uses the most adorable characters and original illustrations to promote self-care, body positivity and easy-to-digest tips and suggestions to improve your mental health. Follow her account if you regularly need an uplifting pep talk ― her work will certainly give you that.

Alexandra Elle

Alexandra Elle uses her platform to encourage women to love themselves wholly and fearlessly while sharing tidbits of her own journey along the way. She’s a poet and wellness consultant who tries to build community through her writing and meditation workshops. Most recently, she teamed up with Insight Timer to offer a guided meditation titled “Re-Centering In Times Of Uncertainty.” In 10 minutes, Elle pulls her listeners in and reminds them that, “We cannot always control what is going on outside of us, but we can always come back to our breath.”

Lisa Olivera

Lisa Olivera is a marriage and family therapist who teaches her followers about self-love, vulnerability, growth, resilience and more. She posts her impactful insights through shareable quote cards that you’ve probably seen pop up in your friends’ Instagram stories. She also offers an online course, called “Cultivating You,” which teaches you how to create a more nourishing relationship with yourself.

Jessica Clemons