Mercedes-Benz Workers In Alabama Reject Union

The UAW had won a historic vote at a Volkswagen plant just last month, but the loss at Mercedes could hamper its organizing plans in the South.
Dave Jamieson
Labor Reporter, HuffPost

Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama have voted against joining the United Auto Workers, a setback for the union as it tries to organize the auto industry in the South.

The vote count at the German manufacturer’s plant in Vance, near Tuscaloosa, was 2,045 to 2,642 against the union, according to a preliminary tally from the National Labor Relations Board. More than 5,000 workers were eligible to cast ballots in the weeklong election that ended Friday.

The union has a week to challenge the results.

The UAW was coming off a historic victory at Volkswagen’s Tennessee plant last month, where workers had voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionization. But the loss at Mercedes could hamper the union’s plans to organize more foreign-owned auto facilities in Southern states.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

