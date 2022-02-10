Shopping

The Best Products For Every Hot Sauce Lover

Clothing, artwork and accessories to take your hot sauce game to higher temperatures.

National Hot Sauce Day was back in January, and in honor of that spicy occasion, Instacart analyzed its purchasing database to gauge the temperature on what America’s favorite hot sauce brands were. The result? Hot, hot, hot.

The top 10 hot sauces in the U.S. ran the gamut from the Buffalo goodness of Frank’s RedHot, the premier choice of states like New York and Kentucky, to the tangy pepper classic Texas Pete, which was number one in states like North and South Carolina. The most sought-after red hot condiment overall, however, was none other than Huy Fong’s Sriracha.

One thing was abundantly clear: This country is serious about hot sauce. In fact, the same research revealed that 74% of Americans eat hot sauce on their food. That’s a lot of Cholula.

If you or that fellow hot sauce lover in your life can’t enjoy a meal without this ubiquitous chili elixir, keep reading the list below to find some of the hottest merchandise.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
BodaciousBottles at Etsy
A Texas Pete LED glass accent lamp that looks like the real hot sauce bottle
Each of these colorful accent lamps is handmade by a former studio light expert, using Texas Pete hot sauce bottles and a wooden base. The interior of each bottle is coated with reflective glass crystals to maximize the shine and the LED offers 16 different color changes, plus several dimming and strobe settings which you control with an accompanying remote.
Get it from BodaciousBottles at Etsy for $39.95.
2
HotSauceHolstersLLC at Etsy
A hot sauce holster, for when you want to pack some heat
If you're serious about your hot sauce game, this genuine leather hot sauce holster is for you. Handmade and stamped with a chili pepper design, this holster fits a 5-ounce bottle and can be clipped into a belt loop or buckle for easy access. The seller also offers nine different color options and a choice between a clip (pictured) or swivel snap attachment.
Get it from HotSauceHolstersLLC at Etsy for $40.
3
Amazon
A classic crewneck sweatshirt featuring America’s favorite rooster
This classic crewneck sweater features Sriracha's iconic red rooster label and offers a size range from infant to 6XL. The ultra-soft, mid-weight cotton and poly blend has been preshrunk and was designed and printed in the United States.
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+.
4
Amazon
A mini Tabasco keychain holder and a stash of tiny bottles
Never be caught at a potluck, restaurant or holiday dinner without your favorite hot sauce ever again -- it'll be right on your key ring with this silicone holder and mini carabiner clip. The mini glass bottle of Tabasco (included) can be refilled with the spicy condiment of your choice, or you can grab yourself a pack of 30 more mini Tabasco bottles, also on Amazon.
Get the keychain from Amazon for $11.88.Get the pack of mini bottles from Amazon for $24.75.
5
Amazon
A pair of Tapatio socks to keep your feet hot in more ways than one
Made from a cotton-spandex blend, these socks are designed in California, a mere 5 hours up the coast from Tapatío's birth place in Maywood. They are machine washable and have a toe seam for comfort. You can also find a women's size in the same design.
Get it from Amazon for $12.
6
Amazon
A mini Sriracha keychain so you can have your spicy fix anywhere
Always stay prepared to spice things up with these refillable Sriracha squeeze-tube key chains and Sriracha bottle. The carabiner keychains are made from BPA-free plastic, are TSA-compliant and have secure-lock caps to reduce the chance of leakage.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7
Amazon
The ultimate recipe cookbook that captures the chili punch of Sriracha
Written by food writer and chef Randy Clemens, this book of 50 recipes teaches you how to use Sriracha in adventurous and palate-expanding ways. Try dishes like a peach-sriracha sorbet, spicy ceviche and bacon sriracha cornbread.
Get it from Amazon for $4.93.
8
LilBitsofRandomness at Etsy
A spicy pair of Frank's RedHot Sauce earrings
Nothing says "I love hot sauce" like this tiny pair of hypoallergenic Frank's RedHot earrings, handmade from a small business in Washington. If you don't have pierced ears, don't worry, because the seller gives you the option of getting earrings with clip-on attachments in addition to posts and dangles (pictured).
Get it from LilBitsofRandomness at Etsy for $12+.
9
BarToppersGA at Etsy
A repurposed Cholula hot sauce candle with a customizable scent
For a sustainable and one-of-a-kind approach to honoring your love of hot sauce, this glass candle is handmade from a Cholula hot sauce bottle by a small business in Georgia. The interior is made from hand-poured soy wax and you can choose from a variety of scents like pachouli, lime amber and driftwood.
Get it from BarToppersGA at Etsy for $18.
10
ClaraCanulCreative at Etsy
A hand-painted watercolor perfect for your kitchen
Made from a small business in California, this hand-painted watercolor design is printed on high quality archivable paper and ink. You can customize your print size with the seller and get print sizes as large as 16 x 24 inches. Frames are not included.
Get it from ClaraCanulCreative at Etsy for $25+.
11
UnforgettableMCrafts at Etsy
A Cholula tumbler to cool off after eating too much hot sauce
This 20-ounce tumbler is made from sublimated stainless steel to keep beverages hot or cold and comes with a reusable metal straw and a sliding lid. Because the Cholula design on the outside is hand-wrapped, it can only be hand washed.
Get it from UnforgettableMCrafts from Etsy for $22.50.
12
ChestnutHillExchange at Etsy
An authentic vintage Tabasco glassware set from the ‘70s
These vintage Tabasco glasses from the '70s are ideal for serving Bloody Marys and would look great on any hot sauce lover's bar top. The set included six glasses in like-new condition, each one standing at about 6.5 inches tall.

Because this stemware set is authentic vintage, there is only one available at the link below. However, you can shop similar glasses from VictoriasAtticUS, CrestviewVintageMkt, TriadVintage, and DNRcollectables, all on Etsy.
Get it from ChestnutHillExchange at Etsy for $60.30.
13
TeePublic
A Crystal hot sauce baseball tee
Made from a cotton and polyester blend, this baseball tee featuring Crystal hot sauce is lightweight, soft and comes in size S-2XL. If you have never tasted the mild, aged cayenne pepper flavor of Crystal's, you can grab a 12-ounce bottle on Amazon for $1.69.
Get it from TeePublic for $26.
14
RedBubble
A shirt that depicts our patron saint of hot sauces
This basic relaxed fit cotton tee comes in sizes XS-3XL and can be made in 18 different colors. The graphic depicts arguably the most "underground" of the hot sauces as the Virgin Mary, ready to bless your food with the spicy goodness that is Valentina.

If you haven't yet tried this tangy, spicy and slightly vinegary hot sauce from Mexico, you can grab yourself a 12.5-ounce bottle on Amazon for $9.99.
Get it from RedBubble for $20.59.
15
VintageVanShop at Etsy
A vintage Texas Pete jacket from the '90s
This collared light-weight zip-up jacket is in like new condition and has a small embroidered Texas Pete icon on the front and a plaid interior lining. The tag reads a size medium and it measures a little over 24 inches across.

Because this jacket is authentic vintage, it is the only one available. However, you shop similar style vintage jackets from the same Etsy seller, VintageVanShop.
Get it from VintageVanShop at Etsy for $38.
