National Hot Sauce Day was back in January, and in honor of that spicy occasion, Instacart analyzed its purchasing database to gauge the temperature on what America’s favorite hot sauce brands were. The result? Hot, hot, hot.
The top 10 hot sauces in the U.S. ran the gamut from the Buffalo goodness of Frank’s RedHot, the premier choice of states like New York and Kentucky, to the tangy pepper classic Texas Pete, which was number one in states like North and South Carolina. The most sought-after red hot condiment overall, however, was none other than Huy Fong’s Sriracha.
One thing was abundantly clear: This country is serious about hot sauce. In fact, the same research revealed that 74% of Americans eat hot sauce on their food. That’s a lot of Cholula.
If you or that fellow hot sauce lover in your life can’t enjoy a meal without this ubiquitous chili elixir, keep reading the list below to find some of the hottest merchandise.