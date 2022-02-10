A hot sauce holster, for when you want to pack some heat

If you're serious about your hot sauce game, this genuine leather hot sauce holster is for you. Handmade and stamped with a chili pepper design, this holster fits a 5-ounce bottle and can be clipped into a belt loop or buckle for easy access. The seller also offers nine different color options and a choice between a clip (pictured) or swivel snap attachment.