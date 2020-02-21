HuffPost Finds

How To Get Through Mercury In Retrograde, According To Astrologers

Plus, the celestial objects that are perfect for any retrograde.

Don't let Mercury in retrograde get you down. There are lots of celestial objects that'll help you through this emotional universal event.
It’s time once again for the celestial occurrence that can scare the most ardent astrology followers: Mercury in retrograde. And the dread is doubled this time around since this is the first retrograde of the year and the decade.

Mercury is in retrograde from Feb. 16 to March 9, and the panic has set in. Cosmopolitan has a handy-dandy “BS Protector.” Teen Vogue’s recommending what to wear. And Refinery29 h a guide to what your sign should drink during the retrograde.

But what is Mercury in retrograde really all about?

In astrology, Mercury is the planet that rules over communication, according to Leslie McGuirk, astrologer and author of “The Power of Mercury.” And that means Mercury has everything to do with how you talk and think, she said.

The “retrograde” terminology comes from an optical illusion that makes it seem like Mercury’s moving backward in the sky, according to astrologer Rachel Lang.

Each retrograde has its own themes, which depends on what sign Mercury is in and its positioning to other planets, Lang said. This time around, Mercury’s in the sign of Pisces.

If you’re not a Pisces, you might just associate the sign with its symbol of two fish. But Lang said retrograde being in Pisces represents illusions, confusions and general mental fogginess. You might be feeling more emotional than usual, especially when it comes to reflecting on regrets or running into someone from the past, Lang said.

“It’s not a time to send an angry text on impulse or to make a spontaneous big purchase, unless you’ve been considering it for quite some time,” Lang said.

But don’t let the retrograde get you down.

“Mercury can be a little trickster, and it wants you to take life a little less seriously sometimes,” Lang said. “If delays or mishaps happen, go with the flow and find the humor in it all.”

Astrology’s popularity goes hand-in-hand with the rise of wellness trends, according to Etsy’s resident trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson. Both can give people a sense of insight and direction. Johnson said Etsy shoppers are “turning to the stars for guidance in their everyday lives,” and searches for astrology items on the site have increased 16% in the last three months compared to the same time in 2019.

If you haven’t started clutching your crystals, lighting a couple of candles and lining up your deck of tarot cards during this retrograde, we’ve found some astrology-themed products to help get you through it.

Check out these celestial objects that are perfect for any retrograde:

1
A crystal ball sticker that has your future looking bright
Etsy / LivelyGhosts
Fingers and crystals crossed. Find it for $3 at Etsy.
2
A heavenly journal to keep track of the day's slights
Amazon
Mercury in retrograde is all about miscommunication, but you won't have to filter your thoughts when you write in this journal. Get it for $12 at Amazon.
3
A top-rated amethyst roller to roll with the punches
Sephora
It's a tough time of the year, but your face doesn't need to know that. Find it for $44 at Sephora.
4
A zodiac pillow to sleep off those bad vibes
Urban Outfitters
With a good night's rest, you can catch anything that Mercury's throwing your way. Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters.
5
A constellation ear cuff that'll have you seeing stars
Nordstrom
You've got to keep your eyes and ears open during the retrograde. Find it for $40 at Nordstrom.
6
A protection candle that's laden with chamomile and crystals
Uncommon Goods
Yeah, you definitely want to scare away any spirits. Find it for $30 at Uncommon Goods. It is on backorder until March 9, but you can keep it around for the next retrograde.
7
A pin that'll put a pin in it
Etsy / ShyGalaxyShop
For when you're not just not feeling it during the retrograde. Find it for $8 at Etsy.
8
A bar of soap that'll cleanse your body (and soul)
Anthropologie
With a clear head (and heart), this retrograde won't get you down. Find it for $9 at Anthropologie.
9
A crystal tower with just the right energy
Urban Outfitters
Keep your enemies close and your crystals closer. Find it for $10 at Urban Outfitters.
10
A set of tarot card tumblers
Uncommon Goods
You might need a drink (or two) to get through this retrograde. And these tumblers will be there for you. Get one tumbler for $16 or the set of four for $60 at Uncommon Goods.
11
A brooch that doesn't want to broach the subject
Etsy / Punkypins
Counting down the days until March 10. Find it for $7 at Etsy.
12
A pocket guide to your sign
Anthropologie
Sometimes the stars have the answer after all. Find it for $10 at Anthropologie.
13
Mini matches to see clearly
Urban Outfitters
Your candles will be working overtime during the retrograde, so you've got a lot of lighting to do. Find these for $10 at Urban Outfitters.
14
A cleanser that's out of this world
Nordstrom
When you need a fresh start during the retrograde, this top-rated cleanser will melt away your makeup. Find it for $32 at Nordstrom.
15
A candle that's better than your Co-Star app
Target
It's a sign. Find it for $8 at Target.
16
A bookend set for when you're consulting your sacred texts
Urban Outfitters
All your guides need to be in one place. Find the set for $39 at Urban Outfitters.
17
A celestial cone to keep your rings in one place
Etsy / ModernMud
This cone definitely gets a gold star. Find it for $42 at Etsy.
18
A mug that'll tell everyone to talk to the hand
Anthropologie
For anyone that hasn't gotten the Mercury in retrograde memo. Find it for $14 at Anthropologie.
19
A pair of earrings that are as bright as the moon
Shopbop
Chances are you'll be wearing these studs well past this retrograde. Find them for $18 at Shopbop.
20
A moon ring that'll brighten your mood every time you look at it
Mejuri
The moon's got its own magic. Find it for $50 at Mejuri.
