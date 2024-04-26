“Trust me, buy it, you won’t regret it. WOW, I’m literally sitting here after using it in shock from how well it worked. I’ve never written an Amazon review but I spent SO much time looking for trimmers and decided to trust this one and I’m SO happy!!! I used it right after my shower with no attachments, just went straight on my skin with the trimmer part and it was perfect. It was smooth, no pain, no pinches (make sure to slightly tug the skin back when using), and I even went against the hair direction for a closer shave and it was so smooth. Make sure to clear the trimmer head of the hair whenever you see it getting kind of built up, I had to do it about 3 times in one trim but it wasn’t an issue. BUY IT!!” — KC

“I absolutely love this trimmer. You don’t have to worry about it cutting too close to the skin and nicking you, charges fast and can be very ideal for travel! The price point compared to others is amazing, plus it’s waterproof!! Normally I’d get razor burns and ingrown hairs which would itch growing back from using standard razors but not anymore 😊 if you know, you know! I cannot recommend this enough!!” — Danae B

“GAME CHANGER. WOMEN YOU NEED THIS! Why didn’t men tell women earlier to use this for shaving?! I died and went to heaven using this for the first time. Backstory, I am someone who shaves and has NEVER gotten a good shave for bikini line. Sure I can shave the area but I just get tons of razor burn and little annoying pimples after. It drove me INSANE. And there was no way around it. I won’t say this removes that. But this has been a game changer. I use this to shave all of “down there” and get it nice and close to the skin. It doesn’t remove it all like a razor...you can still see it super short. But it makes a world of difference. I get all the hair off the best I can and it makes shaving wirh a razor in the shower so fast and less irritating to my skin. If I don’t feel like having all the annoying bumps, then I just use Meridian shaver to get it super short.

“I have had no issues with it at all. Battery life is super long too, I haven’t even recharged it yet! (Been using for over 2 months!) I am obsessed with the green color. I was nervous it would be too bright but it is a beautiful aesthetic shade. I love that you can use this with all angles. I originally went slow around curves not wanting what happened in bad reviews to happen to me, but it didn’t happen! So now I press harder, use any angle, and speed through. I did feel a pinch once, but that was because I was going slow and a hair just have gotten caught. This has removed SO much unexpected stress from my life. I would easily recommend this to anyone!” — Katie