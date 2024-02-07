We Found A Treasure Trove Of Affordable Merino Wool Base Layers At Amazon

ShoppingClothingcold weather

A longtime favorite of outdoorsy people and knitwear designers, merino wool is a high-quality natural fiber that will keep you warm without getting sweaty or stinky. While it makes for gorgeous sweaters and cozy socks, merino wool is also ideal for base layers like long johns and henleys. You can layer with it easily, it helps regulate temperature and it won’t get too funky on your bare skin, even if you wear it skiing or hiking for hours.

Maria Dora, designer of the clothing brand Georgia, previously told HuffPost that merino can absorb 30% of its weight without becoming wet and is odor-resistant and moisture-wicking. It’s the perfect thing to wear under snow pants or jeans to keep you extra toasty on cold winter days, whether you’re hitting the slopes or walking your dog. And like other fabrics, merino wool comes in a variety of weights — often described in terms of grams per square meter, or gsm — that reflect how thick and heat retentive a piece is. Generally speaking, around 120 gsm is lightweight, best for warmer conditions, and 320 gsm or more constitutes a heavyweight construction that’s ideal for the very coldest conditions.

Despite its typical high prices, this versatile and super-soft fabric doesn’t have to break the bank or come from a high-end sporting-goods retailer. In fact, we found a stellar selection of 100% merino wool base layers on Amazon. From shirts to bottoms to two-piece sets, these pieces will help you stay cozy through the chilly months while always keeping you fresh.

1
Amazon
A super soft pair of long underwear
At 230 grams per square meter, these midweight moisture-wicking merino wool leggings by Minus 33 are perfect for fall, winter and even spring. They're thick enough to be worn as leggings with a sweater or sweatshirt but thin enough to layer under pants, keeping you feeling dry and warm. Grab them in a basic tone like black or navy or spring for a fun hue like this poppy magenta, all in XS-3XL.

Promising review: "These were a perfect base layer for a December campout. We has snow and freezing rain with temps down to the 20s and I stayed toasty all night. I wish they were a little higher in the waist, but were warm and not itchy to wear." — MJ
$79.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sweater-inspired base layer top
If you like the look of vintage knit sweaters but want something more lightweight, this merino wool base layer top from Kari Traa hits the mark. It promises to be breathable and easy to move in, but will still keep you toasty without getting wet or dingy. It's available in taupe, black and pine in XS-XL.

Promising review: "So cute! A great fit that looks good on all body types! Comfortable and soft with the right amount of warmth and not bulky!" — Tari Jensen
$69.95+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A striped henley
In a cute henley style, this lightweight 190-gram merino wool top can be worn on its own or layered under sweaters or sweatshirts. The three-button top can be worn fastened or open and relaxed to keep you warm when hanging out or hiking in the snow. It comes in nine colors in XS-L.

Promising review: "The fit is absolutely perfect. The color is awesome! The comfort gets an A+ as well. Keeps me warm without being too hot. I ordered a size small as I do in most things and it fits perfectly. I am 5'7 and weigh 125 for reference. It is hand-washed, but with wool, I am not surprised by that. You will not regret adding this top to your wardrobe if you live an active outdoor life!" — Brice Hope
$59 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of thermal leggings with a cute cuff
These Meriwool thermal pants have a cute thick cuff, giving them a charming feel. They're quick-drying and slim, so you can comfortably wear them under pants and jeans, on their own or under snow pants. They come in at 250 gsm, making them midweight bottoms ideal for colder weather. For a matching moment, you can grab these in the same stripe print as the henley above. They're available in 10 colors in XS-XL.

Promising review: "The warmest and softest tights I own. They are sold as a. Bottom layer but they look good enough and warm enough to wear as the primary. I have sensitive skin but no itching rash or irritation. I love these, I own 2 black and 2 gray, perfect" — Nancyanne
$59.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A patterned two-piece set
For a little top-and-bottom moment, this two-piece set looks adorable worn together but can also be worn separately. Both top and bottom are machine-washable, lightweight and promise to keep you cozy without getting clammy. At 240 gsm, these are midweight pieces that will help you stay warm in the snow or rain without overheating. They're available in 14 styles in XS-XL.

Promising review: "I bought this for a ski trip to Switzerland as a base layer, and ended up re-wearing it for every day of the trip because it did an excellent job wicking moister, and was so comfortable. Even ended up skiing without my coat on the sunny days because it was so warm! Great base layer for about half the price of other comparable options." — Amazon customer
$91.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A heavyweight thermal shirt with exposed stitching
Exposed stitching makes this thick Meriwool shirt look a little vintage and super cozy. At 400 gsm, it's a heavyweight wool that will keep you feeling warm and supported and can go in the washing machine between wears. Style this with jeans and rock it on its own or layer it under sweaters or vests for ultimate heat. It comes in multiple colors up to a size XL, or 16-18.

Promising review: "Bought as an underlayer for our trip to Iceland! I'm really glad I had it! I wore a thin base layer with this over top and then my coat. I was never cold! It fit great, had enough stretch to it that I didn't feel claustrophobic and it was easy to get on and off if I needed to shed a layer." — Brittbritt13
$89.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A chic half-zip with raglan sleeves
Stay warm and stylish in this streamlined half-zip top. At 250 gsm, it's easy to layer and style and will make you feel super warm and put-together whether you're running errands in the cold or hitting the slopes. It comes in seven colors in XS-L.

Promising review: "I love this sweater. Very lightweight. I bought it to wear over another base layer tee. It is perfect. Kept me warm. It’s not scratchy. Hand wash and hung to dry. No shrinking. Looks and fits me great. Would buy again!!" — MimiG
$59.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A base layer T-shirt that comes with a pair of socks
If you tend to run hot or are looking for layer on layers, this 165-gsmmerino wool short-sleeved shirt will keep your core warm without adding too much heat to your arms. Wear it alone with shorts or leggings in warmer weather or layer it for warmth without being bulked down. Extra treat: This shirt comes with a free pair of socks. Grab it in one of 27 colors in XS-2XL.

Promising review: "Very nicely made merino wool shirt. Wore it in hot and cold climates and it did provide a good breathable insulation. Would buy again from this company. I am very happy with this t-shirt." — Ezra
$44.99 at Amazon

