We Found A Treasure Trove Of Affordable Merino Wool Base Layers At Amazon

A striped henley

In a cute henley style, this lightweight 190-gram merino wool top can be worn on its own or layered under sweaters or sweatshirts. The three-button top can be worn fastened or open and relaxed to keep you warm when hanging out or hiking in the snow. It comes in nine colors in XS-L.: "The fit is absolutely perfect. The color is awesome! The comfort gets an A+ as well. Keeps me warm without being too hot. I ordered a size small as I do in most things and it fits perfectly. I am 5'7 and weigh 125 for reference. It is hand-washed, but with wool, I am not surprised by that. You will not regret adding this top to your wardrobe if you live an active outdoor life!" — Brice Hope