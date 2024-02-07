We Found A Treasure Trove Of Affordable Merino Wool Base Layers At Amazon

A longtime favorite of outdoorsy people and knitwear designers, merino wool is a high-quality natural fiber that will keep you warm without getting sweaty or stinky. While it makes for gorgeous sweaters and cozy socks, merino wool is also ideal for base layers like long johns and henleys. You can layer with it easily, it helps regulate temperature and it won’t get too funky on your bare skin, even if you wear it skiing or hiking for hours.

Maria Dora, designer of the clothing brand Georgia, previously told HuffPost that merino can absorb 30% of its weight without becoming wet and is odor-resistant and moisture-wicking. It’s the perfect thing to wear under snow pants or jeans to keep you extra toasty on cold winter days, whether you’re hitting the slopes or walking your dog. And like other fabrics, merino wool comes in a variety of weights — often described in terms of grams per square meter, or gsm — that reflect how thick and heat retentive a piece is. Generally speaking, around 120 gsm is lightweight, best for warmer conditions, and 320 gsm or more constitutes a heavyweight construction that’s ideal for the very coldest conditions.

Despite its typical high prices, this versatile and super-soft fabric doesn’t have to break the bank or come from a high-end sporting-goods retailer. In fact, we found a stellar selection of 100% merino wool base layers on Amazon. From shirts to bottoms to two-piece sets, these pieces will help you stay cozy through the chilly months while always keeping you fresh.

