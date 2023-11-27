ShoppingsalesShoescyber monday

Merrell's Bestselling Shoes Are Up To 60% Off For Cyber Monday

This premium footwear brand’s Cyber Monday deals are really good — and selling out quickly.
By 

Staff Writer

Winter Moc 3 <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/winter-moc-3/54124M.html?dwvar_54124M_color=J004563" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slipper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/winter-moc-3/54124M.html?dwvar_54124M_color=J004563" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">slipper</a>, Alpine <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/alpine-sneaker/39576W.html?dwvar_39576W_color=J62546" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sneaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/alpine-sneaker/39576W.html?dwvar_39576W_color=J62546" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sneaker</a>, Moab 3 hiking <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3/52481M.html?dwvar_52481M_color=J036277" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3/52481M.html?dwvar_52481M_color=J036277" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">shoe</a>, and Hydro Moc water <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/hydro-moc/53673M.html?dwvar_53673M_color=J003743" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/hydro-moc/53673M.html?dwvar_53673M_color=J003743" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">shoe</a>
Merrell
Winter Moc 3 slipper, Alpine sneaker, Moab 3 hiking shoe, and Hydro Moc water shoe
Merrell's <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/jungle-moc/17703M.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jungle Moc" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/jungle-moc/17703M.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Jungle Moc</a>, <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/encore-ice-5/58192W.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Encore Ice 5" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/encore-ice-5/58192W.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">Encore Ice 5</a> and <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3-mid/52850W.html?dwvar_52850W_color=J035870#cgid=moab-3-collection&prefn1=isOnSale&prefv1=false&start=1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Moab 3" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:6564243ee4b05f498ba0e484/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3-mid/52850W.html?dwvar_52850W_color=J035870#cgid=moab-3-collection&prefn1=isOnSale&prefv1=false&start=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">Moab 3</a>.
Merrell
Merrell's Jungle Moc, Encore Ice 5 and Moab 3.

Treat your feet this winter with some Cyber Monday deals from Merrell. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of hiking boots, warm winter slides or just a comfortable high-quality pair of shoes you’ll never want to take off, Merrell has it — for up to 60% off.

Merrell is offering a selection of their comfortable and cozy winter-ready hiking boots, shoes and slippers for up to 30% off, including best-selling options like the timeless Jungle Moc or the extremely comfortable Moab 3 boots (for the latter, Gore-Tex styles are excluded), and more discounts of up to 60% off are live and selling fast.

To help you find the ultimate deals on their bestselling shoes, we rounded up the the most popular discounted options from Merrell to shop now before Cyber Monday is over.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Merrell
Merrell Jungle Moc (30% off)
A timeless classic, the Jungle Moc is a fuss-free slip-on shoe that works in all seasons. They have a strong sole that gives you support and absorbs shock, and stretch on the sides to make them super easy to kick on and off. They're comfortable enough to wear on nature walks or when sending time outside, but are sharp enough to wear to work or in the city. They’re available in women’s sizes 5–11 in two widths, and in men’s sizes 7–15 in two widths.
Women's: $70 at Merrell (regularly $100)Men's: $70 at Merrell (regularly $100)
2
Merrell
Merrell Encore Ice 5 (30% off)
For more of a clog look, the Encore Ice 5 envelops your toes in warm and soft fuzz material, while still offering a thick supportive outsole that you can take outside. They're designed to be easy to kick on and off, giving you warmth and comfort all winter. They’re available in women’s sizes 5–12 in two widths, and in men’s sizes 7–14 in two widths.
Women's: $98 at Merrell (regularly $140)Men's: $98 at Merrell (regularly $125)
3
Merrell
Merrell Moab 3 Mid (30% off)
My personal hiking boots, the Moab 3 are sturdy, comfortable and will last for years. The mid rise gives you ankle support on rugged and rocky terrain and the protective rubber toe cap keeps your feet safe. They’re available in women’s sizes 5–12 in two widths, and in men’s sizes 7–16 in two widths.
Women's: $91 at Merrell (regularly $130)Men's: $91 at Merrell (regularly $130)
4
Merrell
Merrell Men's Chameleon 8 (30% off)
This lightweight hiking boot is made for moderate trails. The elastic cord toggle won't come untied as you're moving and will give you the perfect amount of support and stability. It's made from a breathable mesh and strong nubuck leather upper, with a “bellows” tongue that’s tethered to the upper’s interior sides to keep dirt and rock out of your shoes. They’re available in men's sizes 7–15, in both waterproof and non-waterproof fabrications.
$91 at Merrell (regularly $130)
5
Merrell
Women's Bravada 2 (30% off)
If you prefer a light hiking boot that's essentially a sneaker, the women's Bravada 2 is the one. They're made for lighter trails, with a high-traction outsole and breathable knit upper. The attached tongue gives you extra security and helps keep outside debris from getting into the shoes. They’re available in sizes 5–11 in two widths.
$77 at Merrell (regularly $110)
6
Merrell
Merrell Women's Antora 3 (30% off)
Made for trail running but comfortable and stylish enough to go everywhere else, these Antora 3 sneakers will be the ones you reach for whenever you leave the house. They're made with a light air cushion that feels great on the feet and won't weigh you down, and have a lined footbed that promises odor resistance. They’re available in sizes 5–11 in two widths.
$87.50 at Merrell (regularly $125)
7
Merrell
Merrell Trail Glove barefoot sneakers (30% off)
Giving you an almost barefoot feel on the trail, these Trail Glove sneakers are light. They're made to keep your feet in a natural position, with an extra-traction sole that works on wet and dry surfaces. They’re available in women's sizes 5–11and in men’s whole sizes 7–15, with the latter option available in waterproof and non-waterproof fabrications.
Women's: $84 at Merrell (regularly $120)Men's: $84 at Merrell (regularly $120)

Before You Go

Apple AirPods 2nd-generation (38% off list price)

All The Best Apple Deals We Could Find For Black Friday

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE