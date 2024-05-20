These Beloved Waterproof Hiking Boots Are 'Unbelievably Comfortable' And On Major Sale

“I just got back from hiking in Sedona and these boots were amazing. They were comfortable out of the box. They are true to size. I wear an 8 but usually order 8 1/2 in these type of shoes but I read the reviews and ordered the 8 s and they were perfect. The shoe/boot was supportive and they gripped the sand and rocky terrain well. They are very light on my feet and I was able to wear them the entire time we were hiking. They can be laced tight for more support or worn loose on the ankle. Color was as pictured gray with blue accents. My feet stayed dry even in 5” of snow. Overall great shoe/boot would definitely buy again.” — island girl

“I wore them straight out of the box yesterday for a 14-mile hike on a trail rated moderate on some sections of the trail, strenuous on others, and they were typical Merrell Moab excellence in terms of comfort, support, stability, and traction. Plus these shoes do not feel heavy on the feet.” — Laura

“I am just beginning to take up hiking and after a bit of research decided on these Merrell boots. One of the key features that influenced my decision was that they are waterproof. I live in the Pacific Northwest and winter and spring seasons tend to be pretty wet. I’ve been on a few hikes and have found these boots to not only be waterproof, but well made and comfortable as well. I will admit that in a previous review (since deleted) I got it wrong. Turns out walking through very wet tall grass water will get in through the ankle, I don’t think any waterproof boot would have prevented this. On subsequent hikes my feet stayed completely dry. I even “retested” them by aiming a shower head directly on them and still 100% dry on the inside.” — Jeff

“I got them Nov 15 and decided to test them on a moderately strenuous hiking trail. I did a 2.4 mile Clear Fork Loop Trail in Tennessee. AllTrails lists it as an easy one but it’s not. There were wet leaves, uneven surfaces, tree roots, steep slopes, steps going up or down, etc. The boots did really well in all those conditions. They were very comfortable and didn’t pinch at all. My feet stayed pretty warm. I finished the hike in a little over an hour and after taking off the boots I didn’t feel any aches or pains in my feet. I would totally recommend them.” — Obaidullah Rahman

“These are really Amazing boot for hiking and I meant it, no break-in required. I paired them with Darn Tough calf length full cushion socks and I could literally hike in these boots all day. In fact we just got back from Glacier National Park, the Tetons and Yellowstone and I wore them every day. We did a 12 mile hike the Grinell Glacier with like 1,700 feet of elevation on the hike with many opportunities to slip and fall, but the boots grip amazingly well. I never felt unsure of my steps. Also did the 7 mile hike to hidden lake (there are more than one even more hidden behind it) and many little trail hikes as well eating tons of Huckleberries and Thimbleberries along the way. The boots helped make the trip. I highly recommend these.” — Andrew in Florida

“I’m a picky shoe buyer because I love my feet and never want them to hurt. I want my feet to be confortable and treat them very well.....LOVE this boots.....Perfect fit, but choose to up it by 1/2 size because when hiking feet can get beaten.....Super confortable.....did 6 mile hike and my feet didn’t hurt at all....No rubbing...No feeling the floor....Perfect foot bed for protection.....Perfect buy for me......Recommend it!” — at home