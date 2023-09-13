These 'Super Comfortable' Waterproof Hiking Shoes Are 30% Off Right Now

“Just did a 5-mile break-in hike. Super comfortable and great traction support. The mid rise is perfect for ankle protection. Excited to take the boots for longer hikes.” — Drsue

“These Merrells hiked Mt Katahdin in Maine. Waterproof, great traction, lightweight, supportive, true to size, no blisters or hot spots!” — Tiara

“Wore my Merrill’s to hike all day in Mt. Ranier. We hiked through grass, ponds, snow and over cliffs and these boots did not disappoint! Comfortable yet rugged and kept my feet nice and dry. I highly recommend these boots!” — Anonymous

“Very comfy and light. I ordered because, lately, i seem to be constantly rolling my ankles, as i step on certain rocks. These give me stability, yet they are light and not overly hot and heavy, Really happy with them and love the colors yellow and gray.” — Audrey M.