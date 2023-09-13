These 'Super Comfortable' Waterproof Hiking Shoes Are 30% Off Right Now

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Those among us who enjoy outdoor activities like walking, hiking and camping know that footwear and apparel brand Merrell is a go-to for premium shoes that help your feet stay comfortable, supported and active on the trails. While this high-quality footwear doesn’t come cheap, we’ve got great news: There’s a customer-favorite waterproof hiking shoe available for 30% off right this second, ready to accompany you on your adventures regardless of the weather.
Merrell’s Moab Speed boot is part of its Moab product line, which originated in 2007 with one bestselling hiking boot that continues to top hikers’ wishlists to this day. The Speed offers the support and comfort that the Moab is known for with a lighter-weight fabrication that’s built for, well, speed, thanks to a “floating” foam midsole and an overall weight of 10.4 ounces per shoe.
Other things to like about this shoe: The protective Gore-Tex upper offers your feet shelter from the elements whether you’re sloshing through creeks or the sky decides to open up mid-hike. It also boasts a high-traction lug sole (made from 30% recycled rubber) that will grip the terrain whether it’s dry, muddy or completely sodden, and it hits around mid-ankle height for added support.
If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of hiking shoes that won’t weigh you down on the trail, you might want to check out this sale. You can see what some reviewers at Merrell.com had to say about the style or just add these to your cart before this sale dries up.
“Just did a 5-mile break-in hike. Super comfortable and great traction support. The mid rise is perfect for ankle protection. Excited to take the boots for longer hikes.” — Drsue
“These Merrells hiked Mt Katahdin in Maine. Waterproof, great traction, lightweight, supportive, true to size, no blisters or hot spots!” — Tiara
“Wore my Merrill’s to hike all day in Mt. Ranier. We hiked through grass, ponds, snow and over cliffs and these boots did not disappoint! Comfortable yet rugged and kept my feet nice and dry. I highly recommend these boots!” — Anonymous
“Very comfy and light. I ordered because, lately, i seem to be constantly rolling my ankles, as i step on certain rocks. These give me stability, yet they are light and not overly hot and heavy, Really happy with them and love the colors yellow and gray.” — Audrey M.