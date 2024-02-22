Merrell’s Bestselling Shoes Are Up To 50% Off Right Now

Merrell

The Hut Moc 2 Packable (44% off)

These highly rated pull-on shoes work wonderfully as both indoor and outdoor kicks, according to reviewers who deem them “very, very comfortable” and “my new love.” They’re super lightweight thanks their comfy foam insoles and midsoles, and their quilted upper will keep you cozy wherever you are. Plus, the microfiber collapsible heels means you can truly wear these as slippers.



Another feature that sets them apart from the rest? The two shoes can zip together into one item for innovative, easy packing; they also come with a carabiner you can use to attach them to your backpack. You’ll be able to conveniently carry them around without having to hear the constant click-clacking of two shoes smacking against each other.



They’re available in men’s and women’s sizing and in multiple colors.