ShoppingsalesShoesboots

Merrell’s Bestselling Shoes Are Up To 50% Off Right Now

The much-anticipated sale is finally here — and you only have a limited time to snag sneakers, boots and more shoes at a rare discount.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

Merrell is offering up to 50% off select footwear for its semi-annual sale.
Merrell
Merrell is offering up to 50% off select footwear for its semi-annual sale.

Merrell, everyone’s favorite brand for comfy high performance footwear, is having a much-anticipated semi-annual sale. For a limited time, they’re offering up to 50% off select styles.

Whether you’re looking for hiking or walking shoes, outdoor running kicks or general everyday footwear, you can’t go wrong with Merrell’s infamously comfy yet durable selection. We’ve pulled together some of Merrell’s bestselling discounted styles, including some marked-down pairs that HuffPost readers have previously loved. Many of these discounts are online-only, so don’t miss out! Enjoy saving some extra bucks on this beloved brand.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Merrell
Men's Moab 2 Decon Mid boot (40% off)
This bestseller combines Merrell’s iconic outdoor silhouette with the comfiness of your favorite go-to casual boot. Styled like a desert boot, the Moab Decon sports unlined, comfy full-grain leather and a plush memory foam footbed that are designed to instantly mold to your foot and leg without needing to be broken in. Its Air Cushion heel expertly absorbs shock while adding stability whether you’re enjoying a walk or hitting the streets. This shoe is also carefully designed to be breathable without trapping excess heat — and, it’s fully rollable for convenient packing!

It's available in two colors in select men's sizes.
$94.99 at Merrell (originally $160)
2
Merrell
The Rogue Hiker Mid Gore-Tex hiking boot (28% off)
This sale is also a great opportunity to refresh your hiking boots for less. This near-perfectly rated backpacking boot is designed to be lightweight yet impressively tough, with waterproof, all-weather Gore-Tex protection and a high-performance rubber outsole that grips on both dry and wet surfaces. It’s designed to increase traction with each step you take thanks to its Vibram MegaGrip construction, and locking laces ensure the boots stay secure on your feet with a precise, comfortable fit. Plus, each pair sports a 100% recycled lining, footbed cover, laces and webbing.

It’s available in two discounted colors in men’s and women’s sizing.
Men's: $164.99+ at Merrell (originally $230)Women's: $164.99+ at Merrell (originally $230)
3
Merrell
Women's Encore Ice 5 clogs (29% off)
Merrell is renowned for its über-comfy clogs, and what’s better than snagging a pair while they’re on sale? These clogs sport cozy sheepskin linings and a faux fur footbed cover for a truly warm and luxurious fit. Their lightweight memory foam insoles and shock-absorbing heel cushions help ensure you feel comfy whether you’re walking around the neighborhood, pottering about at home or taking on a relaxing trail, and their sticky rubber outsole provides durable traction should you ever need some extra grip.

They’re available in discounted eight colors in women’s sizing. A number of other Merrell clogs are on sale in both men's and women's sizing; check them out here.
$99.99 at Merrell (originally $140)
4
Merrell
Men's Nova Sneaker Moc (40% off)
With superior durability fit for hikes and the lightweight comfort of your favorite sneakers, this easy-on, easy-off style features grippy outsoles specifically designed for increased traction on cold, icy and snowy terrain. In addition to improved shock absorption in the midfoot, this pair sports extra cushioning in the forefront and the heel for added comfort and a smooth rebound. They also keep feet warm with a nylon upper while providing breathability with a recycled mesh lining and footbed cover.

This pair is available in four discounted colors in men’s sizing.
$59.99 at Merrell (originally $100)
5
Merrell
The Embark Lace sneaker (40% off)
This everyday shoe combines sport with leisure: Its lightweight foam-cushioned midsole and durable, grippy outsole lets you move from everyday walks to tough terrain with ease. It also includes natural odor control so you can get your steps in and kick back afterward without having to worry about stench from sweat.

Plus, this model sports an 80% recycled upper and 30% recycled outsoles, along with 100% recycled laces, webbing and mesh wrapped insoles.

The discount is available in multiple colors in men's and women's sizing and in medium and wide widths.
Men's: $64.99+ at Merrell (originally $110)Women's: $64.99 at Merrell (originally $110)
6
Merrell
Men's Nova 3 trail running sneakers (40% off)
Looking to upgrade your trail running skills? These kicks will take you there. Designed for trails with moderate debris and obstacles, these breathable sneakers are made with Merrell’s Vibram TC5+ outsole for what Merrell describes as “uncompromising grip” on gritty, challenging terrain. They also sport shock absorption, heel cushioning for lower-impact strides and a rock plate for added protection from whatever your trail may throw your way. Plus, the mesh lining and footbed keep feet cool while cutting down on odor.

The discount is available in four colors in men’s sizing.
$74.99+ at Merrell (originally $125)
7
Merrell
Women's Agility Peak 5 Gore-Tex (29% off)
This trail runner is designed to excel on rugged surfaces that demand technical expertise, while providing all the comfort Merrell is known for. Its Vibram MegaGrip rubber outsoles increase traction and shake off debris with every stride you take, its included rock plate provides extra protection from intense terrain and its toe cap ensures shields the extra-vulnerable parts of your feet from impact and abrasion. Plus, it features Merrell’s infamous all-weather Gore-Tex protection.

It’s available in women’s sizing.
$119.99 at Merrell (originally $170)
8
Merrell
The MTL Long Sky 2 Shield running shoes (41% off)
Another great trail running option, this pair sports extra-grippy Vibram MegaGrip outsoles and a wind- and water-resistant upper to carry you through any season. It also includes reflective detailing for increased visibility in low lighting during evening or early morning runs.

They’re available in both men’s and women’s sizing.
Men's: $94.99 at Merrell (originally $160)Women's: $94.99 at Merrell (originally $160)
9
Merrell
The Hut Moc 2 Packable (44% off)
These highly rated pull-on shoes work wonderfully as both indoor and outdoor kicks, according to reviewers who deem them “very, very comfortable” and “my new love.” They’re super lightweight thanks their comfy foam insoles and midsoles, and their quilted upper will keep you cozy wherever you are. Plus, the microfiber collapsible heels means you can truly wear these as slippers.

Another feature that sets them apart from the rest? The two shoes can zip together into one item for innovative, easy packing; they also come with a carabiner you can use to attach them to your backpack. You’ll be able to conveniently carry them around without having to hear the constant click-clacking of two shoes smacking against each other.

They’re available in men’s and women’s sizing and in multiple colors.
Men's: $44.99+ at Merrell (originally $80)Women's: $44.99 at Merrell (originally $80)

Before You Go

A Merrell slip-on work shoe

Non-Slip Shoes That Won't Have You Falling On Your Ass In The Rain

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING