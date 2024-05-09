ShoppingsalesShoesOutdoor Recreation

Merrell’s Bestselling Shoes Are 25% Off Right Now

The much-anticipated summer sale is finally here — and you only have a limited time to snag sneakers, sandals and more at a rare discount.
Shopping Writer, HuffPost

Merrell's Summer-Ready sale is offering 25% off on select hiking boots, walking shoes, water-resistant sandals and more.
Merrell, everyone’s favorite brand for comfy high performance footwear, is having a much-anticipated sale. For a limited time, they’re offering up to 25% off select styles.

Whether you’re looking for hiking or walking shoes, outdoor running kicks or general everyday footwear, you can’t go wrong with Merrell’s famously durable and versatile selection. In fact, the brand has been suggested to HuffPost before by everyone from readers to reviewers to outdoor tour guides and camping enthusiasts. You can shop some of these coveted and discounted styles from the links below.

Green Aerosport Sneaker: $66.99 at Merrell (originally $90)
Moab Hiking Boot: $126 at Merrell (originally $170)
Rainbow Alpine Sneaker: $74.99 at Merrell (originally $100)
Terrain Slide Sandals: $66.99 at Merrell (originally $90)

Many of these discounts are online-only and include free shipping on orders $49 and over, so don’t miss out! Enjoy saving some extra bucks on this beloved brand.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

