Merrell

Merrell Jungle Moc (30% off)

A timeless classic, the Jungle Moc is a fuss-free slip-on shoe that works in all seasons. They have a strong sole that gives you support and absorbs shock, and stretch on the sides to make them super easy to kick on and off. They're comfortable enough to wear on nature walks or when sending time outside, but are sharp enough to wear to work or in the city. They’re available in women’s sizes 5–11 in two widths, and in men’s sizes 7–15 in two widths.