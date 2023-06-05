ShoppingsalesShoeswalking

Some Customer-Favorite Comfortable Shoes Are On Sale At Merrell

Select footwear for men and women is currently 30% off, including Moab styles and the Vapor Glove “barefoot” shoe.

The Moab 2 Decon desert <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=647de858e4b0047ed78267b9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fmoab-2-decon-mid%2F53240M.html%3Fdwvar_53240M_color%3DJ004779" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647de858e4b0047ed78267b9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=647de858e4b0047ed78267b9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fmoab-2-decon-mid%2F53240M.html%3Fdwvar_53240M_color%3DJ004779" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">boot</a>, Vapor glove "barefoot" <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=647de858e4b0047ed78267b9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fvapor-glove-5%2F48688M.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647de858e4b0047ed78267b9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=647de858e4b0047ed78267b9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fvapor-glove-5%2F48688M.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">shoe</a> and Moab Speed <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=647de858e4b0047ed78267b9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fmoab-speed-mid-gore-tex%2F48693M.html%3Fdwvar_48693M_color%3DJ067547" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647de858e4b0047ed78267b9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=647de858e4b0047ed78267b9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merrell.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fmoab-speed-mid-gore-tex%2F48693M.html%3Fdwvar_48693M_color%3DJ067547" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">shoe</a>
Merrell
The Moab 2 Decon desert boot, Vapor glove "barefoot" shoe and Moab Speed shoe
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When discussing the best, most comfortable and highest-rated footwear for walking and hiking, a mention of Merrell is never far behind. The longtime outdoor retailer is responsible for some very highly-rated hiking shoes, including the legendary Moab boot. While the brand’s quality footwear normally comes at a fair cost, we discovered a pretty sweet 30% off deal on some Merrell-exclusive styles hiding in plain sight on the brand’s website.

Shop sale at Merrell

Right now, the brand is offering 30% off styles you can only shop on Merrell.com, which fortunately includes customer-favorite shoes for men and women like the Moab Speed shoe, Moab Flight sneaker, Embark sneaker, Vapor Glove running shoe and the women’s Alpine Cush sandal. There are also some styles for children (the pint-sized Hydro Mocs are pretty irresistible) and plenty of outdoor-ready apparel, too.

Ahead, we’ve put together a small highlight reel of our favorite styles, but you can shop the whole sale via the links above or below. Happy trails.

1
Merrell
Moab Speed lightweight hiking shoe
This lightweight, waterproof iteration of the Moab boot is equipped with a Gore-Tex upper for maximum breathability while keeping out the elements. The ultra-light foam midsole offers support for feet without weighing them down, and the grippy Vibram outsole is constructed with 30% recycled rubber. This style is available in men’s (right) and women’s sizing.
Men's: $114.99 at Merrell (originally $170)Women's: $114.99 at Merrell (originally $170)
2
Merrell
Vapor Glove 5 “barefoot” running shoe
These highly-rated “barefoot” trail running shoes are intended to reflect the shape of your foot for a barely-there feeling when you’re jogging the trails — all while keeping your feet protected, thanks to the EVA foam insole, Vibram outsole and abrasion-resistant mesh upper.
Men's: $59.99 at Merrell (originally $90)Women's: $59.99 at Merrell (originally $90)
3
Merrell
Moab 2 walking desert boot for men and women
This “deconstructed” version of Merrell’s beloved Moab hiking boot offers a lightweight-but-still-supportive construction that’s more suited to everyday wear in warmer temperatures. The flexible upper is constructed from full-grain leather, while the footbed is lined with polyurethane and memory foam to offer the brand’s trademark superior support and comfort.
Men's and women's: $119 at Merrell (originally $160)
Shop sale at Merrell
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Men's New Balance 608 V5

The Best Sneakers For Standing All Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE