When discussing the best, most comfortable and highest-rated footwear for walking and hiking, a mention of Merrell is never far behind. The longtime outdoor retailer is responsible for some very highly-rated hiking shoes, including the legendary Moab boot. While the brand’s quality footwear normally comes at a fair cost, we discovered a pretty sweet 30% off deal on some Merrell-exclusive styles hiding in plain sight on the brand’s website.
Right now, the brand is offering 30% off styles you can only shop on Merrell.com, which fortunately includes customer-favorite shoes for men and women like the Moab Speed shoe, Moab Flight sneaker, Embark sneaker, Vapor Glove running shoe and the women’s Alpine Cush sandal. There are also some styles for children (the pint-sized Hydro Mocs are pretty irresistible) and plenty of outdoor-ready apparel, too.
Ahead, we’ve put together a small highlight reel of our favorite styles, but you can shop the whole sale via the links above or below. Happy trails.