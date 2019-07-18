Merriam-Webster's Top Searched Words Say Everything About Trump's America

Following a vicious campaign rally Wednesday night in which President Donald Trump and his supporters ratcheted up racist and xenophobic attacks on four Democratic women of color in Congress, the ominous tenor of the event was clearly on people’s minds.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted after Trump’s North Carolina rally that among its top-searched words were “racism,” “fascism,” “xenophobia” and “bigot.”

📈Tonight’s top searches, in order: racism, socialism, fascism, concentration camp, xenophobia, bigot — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 18, 2019

Trump rallied supporters to chant “send her back!” — referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia. The president’s fans embraced his vile remarks.

Omar, along with fellow congressional freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — collectively known as “the Squad” — have long faced racist and sexist attacks, but the smears launched by Trump since Sunday have been a new low.

Representatives for Merriam-Webster did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for more information about the searches.

In June, the dictionary publisher said searches for the term “concentration camp” — another top search on Wednesday — had spiked by 15,000% after Ocasio-Cortez argued that the inhumane conditions at the Trump administration’s detention facilities for undocumented immigrants amounted to “concentration camps.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the four representatives should “go back” to where they came from — a racist phrase routinely used to denigrate and otherize people of color.

He has since doubled down on his racist attacks, galvanizing his base ahead of the 2020 election.