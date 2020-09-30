Merriam-Webster Has Strong Words For Trump’s Debate Take On Proud Boys

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster had some choice words for President Donald Trump’s so-called denunciation of the Proud Boys during Tuesday’s presidential debate.
After moderator Chris Wallace and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both asked the president if he would condemn white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys, Trump responded by telling the violent neo-fascist street gang to “stand back and stand by.”
On Wednesday morning, Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley attempted to claim to CNN that the president’s comment was, indeed, a condemnation of the Proud Boys.
“This is a reprehensible group,” Gidley said. “The president in the clip you just played, when asked by Chris Wallace if he would condemn the groups, he said sure. He said it many times just not last night.”
No one seems to be buying it, especially the Proud Boys, who celebrated the not-really-a-denunciation as an endorsement.
Merriam-Webster tweeted on Wednesday to clear up any confusion about what the president was really saying.
Some people appreciated the clarity.
But one man suggested a way Merriam-Webster could make its point more clearly.