Merriam-Webster hasn’t shied from politics. Its 2018 word of the year was “justice,” and it often cheekily responds to Trump’s tweets.

Outside of politics, grifting has been a major topic, from stories about 25-year-old Anna Delvey, who conned friends into thinking she was a wealthy socialite, to former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who faces charges of lying about her now-defunct company’s “revolutionary” blood testing.

In November, the podcast “Dirty John” became the basis for a television show that showed Connie Britton’s Debra Newell being swindled by the psychologically manipulative and handsome John, played by Eric Bana. In February, The New Yorker published an expose of writer Daniel Mallory, who admitted lying about having cancer.

Grifters are fascinating creatures, and scamming is happening all around us all the time. The idea of grifting and why we’re intrigued was nicely put by Katie Heaney in The Cut: “What we like about stories about scammers, I think, is born of the place where envy meets outrage: It’s incredibly unfair, and definitely evil, but also, why didn’t I think of that?”