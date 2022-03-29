Merrick Garland, 'Do Your Job,' Says Frustrated Member Of House Panel Probing Capitol Riot

Members of the House select committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol expressed frustration Monday over an apparently inattentive and slow-moving Justice Department, with one lawmaker telling Attorney General Merrick Garland in a speech: “Do your job.”

Members complained of a lack of support from the Justice Department and were annoyed that criminal contempt of Congress charges have not yet been filed against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for failure to comply with a subpoena from the committee.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in remarks before the committee Monday: “The Department of Justice has a duty to act [on contempt recommendations] .... Without enforcement of congressional subpoenas, there is no oversight, and without oversight, no accountability — for the former president or any other president, past, present or future.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said flatly: “Attorney General Garland: Do your job — so we can do ours.”

Attorney General Garland, do your job so we can do ours. @January6thCmte pic.twitter.com/5X1m330xiS — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) March 29, 2022

The department moved quickly to criminally charge former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in November, just three weeks after the House held him in contempt for defying a committee subpoena. But the charge against Meadows has lagged.

Members contrasted the DOJ’s lack of action against an alarming observation Monday in a ruling by U.S. District Judge David Carter. He said it was “more likely than not” that Trump committed federal crimes in conspiring to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.