Merrick Garland To Speak Amid Ongoing Speculation Over Mar-A-Lago Raid

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on Aug. 2. Pool via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver a statement Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Department of Justice announced.

What Garland will discuss remains unknown, but the surprise announcement comes amid ongoing speculation over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort on Monday.

Law enforcement authorities were searching for any potentially sensitive classified government documents that had been improperly kept at Mar-a-Lago, according to reports. The spectacle of executing a search warrant at the home of a former president led to speculation that the contents of the possible materials were highly sensitive.

Some conservatives have painted the search as politically motivated, which has led to an uptick in threats against the FBI that Director Christopher Wray called “deplorable.”

It is unknown whether a threat against the FBI’s Cincinnati offices Thursday morning was related to the backlash against the raid.

