Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders Moratorium On Federal Executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday ordered a moratorium on federal executions. The Justice Department said in a statement that no further federal executions will be scheduled while the department reviews its “policies and procedures” related to capital cases.

“The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely,” Garland said. “That obligation has special force in capital cases.”