Meryl Streep's Boozy Singing Is A Perfect Snapshot Of Lockdown Life

We’ll drink to that!

Meryl Streep got back to her theatrical roots ― virtually, anyway ― alongside pals Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to perform “The Ladies Who Lunch” as it has never been performed before.

The trio gathered via Zoom on Sunday night to croon the classic ballad, which was introduced in the 1970 Broadway musical “Company.” The number was part of “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” a livestreamed tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim.

To many viewers, however, it also perfectly captured life in self-isolation. Not only did Baranski, McDonald and Streep sip wine and cocktails with humorous abandon, they did so in their bathrobes and in the comfort of their own homes ― on a Sunday night, no less.

Streep, meanwhile, delivered the performance’s most iconic moment when she prepared to refill her martini glass with scotch, but opted instead to chug straight from the bottle.

For many fans, it was “the ultimate mood.”

this added ten years to my life pic.twitter.com/9vc5HiZPOj — Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood. #sondheim90concert pic.twitter.com/261pNlhot1 — Mel Woods 🌈🌾 (@intothemelwoods) April 27, 2020

THIS IS OUR AVENGERS ENDGAME pic.twitter.com/PL85fV5WK4 — Hillary Busis (@hillibusterr) April 27, 2020

“Take Me to the World” came at a challenging time for New York’s theater industry. All Broadway shows are closed through at least June 7 as part of a ban on gatherings of 500 people or more to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A gender-swapped revival of “Company,” starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, had been slated to open on Broadway March 22, Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

Catch the full “The Ladies Who Lunch” performance below.