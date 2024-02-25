Meryl Streep Almost Fell Onstage During A ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Reunion At SAG Awards

Meryl Streep was the Meryl Steep of on-stage mishaps.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star had an embarrassing moment during the Screen Actor Guild Awards Saturday night. As the Oscar-winner walked on stage to introduce the nominees for Male Actor in a Comedy Series, she accidentally walked right into the mic stand, causing her to momentarily freak out as a slightly nervous Idris Elba watched behind her.
Once Streep got her footing after the fumble, she joked:
“Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope.”
It soon became unclear if Streep’s hiccup was sincere or a bit, because once she made her joke, both of Streep’s “The Devil Wears Prada” co-stars, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, walked on to stage. Much like their characters in the beloved film, they acted as Streep’s assistants: Blunt brought the envelope and Hathaway carried her glasses.
The three women played off each other, with Hathaway and Blunt taking advantage of Streep’s flustered state to treat her the way her “Prada” character, Miranda Priestly, treated their characters in the film.
After Streep took some time reacting to Hathaway and Blunt’s Priestlyesque energy instead of opening up the envelope to read the names of the nominees, Blunt made another reference to their film, saying: “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”
Fittingly, Hathaway’s dress was also cerulean blue.