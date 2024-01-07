Meryl Streep Shows Love To Billie Eilish And Finneas With Big 'Barbie' Praise

Meryl Streep didn’t hold back her appreciation for Billie Eilish and Finneas after the two made history at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday.
Streep, who was on hand to present the International Star Award to Carey Mulligan, praised the siblings after they accepted an award for the song “What Was I Made For?” off the “Barbie” soundtrack.
“You have delivered the Barbie love bomb,” said Streep of the track from the hit 2023 film.
She continued: “You saved the movies last summer, all of our jobs. You’ve delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people. And you should surf that wave, kids – until you’re old and deserve to be jaded like me.”
Streep’s remarks arrived after Eilish and Finneas became the first songwriters to receive the Chairman’s Award at the ceremony, according to Deadline.
The track received five nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, including in the Song of the Year category.
Eilish, in an acceptance speech at the ceremony, said she was moved by “Barbie” after experiencing a “dark episode” around the time when the siblings were asked to work on the song.
“I was just watching Barbie say and feel things that I really, really, really resonated with and felt so close to,” Eilish said.
“And I felt so seen and I did not expect that and I think that this movie is the most incredible, most empowering and beautiful and funny and just unbelievable piece of art in the world and I’m so so honored to be a part of it.”