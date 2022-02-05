Watch Meryl Streep’s ‘Breathtaking’ Improv Outtakes From ‘Don’t Look Up’

Actor Meryl Streep certainly made an impression on “Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay with her “breathtaking” improv on the set of the Netflix movie.

Streep, who plays a Trump-esque president in the climate crisis metaphor, made “20 to 25 completely different absurd phone calls” while filming the first Oval Office scene, McKay said in a video shared online by Netflix.

Advertisement

“She didn’t repeat anything,” he gushed, calling it “kind of a tour de force of improv that I have never seen before.”