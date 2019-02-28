Meryl Streep Is A First-Time Grandma As Daughter Mamie Gummer Welcomes Baby Boy

Meryl Streep now has a grandson to go with her three Oscars.
In a story first reported by Us Weekly, the 69-year-old actress’ daughter Mamie Gummer gave birth to a child fathered by her fiancé, producer and writer Mehar Sethi.
E! Online said the name of the baby and the exact birthdate is not yet public.
The 35-year-old Gummer shares more than motherhood with her mom: She is also an actress and has appeared on shows like “True Detective” and “The Good Wife” and starred with her mom in the 2015 film, “Ricki and the Flash.”
Streep also has three other children with husband Don Gummer: Henry, 39; Grace, 32; and Louisa, 27.
