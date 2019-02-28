Meryl Streep Is A First-Time Grandma As Daughter Mamie Gummer Welcomes Baby Boy

1 / 7 Carole Middleton

At<a href="http://thepeerage.com/p20097.htm#i200962" target="_blank"> 60, Carole Middleton has an incredible</a> figure that would rival both of her daughters'. <a href="http://www.people.com/people/package/gallery/0,,20395222_20580349_21136150,00.html#21136150" target="_blank">The royal grandma has even shared outfits with her daughter,</a> Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, on a number of occasions. <br><br> So it's no surprise that the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/09/11/glamorous-grandmothers_n_3907527.html" target="_blank">stylish grandmother was voted the most glamorous grandma in a 2013 poll. </a>We can't wait to see what she steps out in when her second grandchild is delivered.

CARL COURT via Getty Images