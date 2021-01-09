Meryl Streep, Stephen Colbert Stun Each Other With Strange Stories About Nixon

Meryl Streep and Stephen Colbert swapped funny stories about former President Richard Nixon in a new Q&A segment that aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

In “The Colbert Questionert” bit, host Colbert asked Streep 15 questions — including if she’d ever asked anyone for an autograph.

Streep surprised Colbert by recalling Nixon signing a Milky Way wrapper for her 12-year-old self during a parade in San Francisco.

The tale prompted Colbert to share his own encounter with Nixon, revealing how as a child he’d written to the then-president to suggest the idea of a continental unity flag.

Colbert said he received “a lovely letter” from the White House saying “the president loves your idea,” alongside a signed book of photographs of Nixon with children.

But, sadly, Streep and Colbert have both since jettisoned the artifacts.

Check out the video here:

