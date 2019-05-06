The 2019 Met Gala was a campy affair.
On Monday night, Hollywood’s biggest stars mingled with fashion’s most famous faces at the Costume Institute’s annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme for this year’s red carpet (and coinciding exhibition) was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp.’”
As stars ascended the museum’s iconic steps, standouts included a gold-clad singer/actor Billy Porter, who got carried into the venue by a group of shirtless men, and Serena Williams, who went for a bold yellow gown covered in pink embellishments. And speaking of pink, it was hands down the color of the night.
And then there was Lady Gaga, who really made an entrance. She arrived wearing a billowing fuchsia gown that required multiple people to hold it up as she blew kisses for the camera. The Oscar-winner also opted for some exaggerated, campy makeup to complete her look, which actually consisted of not one, not two, but four outfits.
The night’s red carpet was nothing but fun, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Below, check out the campiest, most over-the-top and wonderfully extravagant looks of the night:
Lady Gaga
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The singer wears a Brandon Maxwell design.
Lady Gaga
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Celine Dion
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Billy Porter
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
The performer wears an outfit by The Blonds.
Ryan Murphy
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Jared Leto
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The actor wears a Gucci ensemble.
Aquaria
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Florence Welch
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The singer wears a Gucci dress.
Darren Criss
John Shearer via Getty Images
Lena Dunham, Christopher Kane and Jemima Kirke
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The actress wears a Gucci dress.
Janet Mock
Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images
Serena Williams
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Carey Mulligan
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Anderson Paak
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Lucy Boynton
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Regina Hall
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Hamish Bowles
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Bee Carrozzini
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
The actress wears Balmain couture.
Lisa Love
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Alicia Quarles
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images