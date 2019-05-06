The 2019 Met Gala was a campy affair.

On Monday night, Hollywood’s biggest stars mingled with fashion’s most famous faces at the Costume Institute’s annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme for this year’s red carpet (and coinciding exhibition) was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp.’”

As stars ascended the museum’s iconic steps, standouts included a gold-clad singer/actor Billy Porter, who got carried into the venue by a group of shirtless men, and Serena Williams, who went for a bold yellow gown covered in pink embellishments. And speaking of pink, it was hands down the color of the night.

And then there was Lady Gaga, who really made an entrance. She arrived wearing a billowing fuchsia gown that required multiple people to hold it up as she blew kisses for the camera. The Oscar-winner also opted for some exaggerated, campy makeup to complete her look, which actually consisted of not one, not two, but four outfits.

The night’s red carpet was nothing but fun, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Below, check out the campiest, most over-the-top and wonderfully extravagant looks of the night: