The Best And Wildest Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

The annual Met Gala, ordinarily held on the first Monday in May, was the first Monday in September this year ― and the guests really brought it.
In celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, some of the biggest stars in fashion, music, acting, politics, and beyond turned out to show off interpretations of this year’s theme, “
In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
Guests included celebrities from Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna. And the outfits, naturally, featured everything from sparkles and political statements to dupes for duvet covers.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best and most outlandish ensembles for your viewing pleasure:
Billie Eilish
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13.
Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit on Sept. 13.
Ciara
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Ciara attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Tyler Mitchell
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Tyler Mitchell attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Saweetie
Kevin Mazur/MG21 via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Saweetie attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)
Pete Davidson
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Pete Davidson attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Frank Ocean
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Serena Williams
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Serena Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Maisie Williams
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Maisie Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Naomi Osaka
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Tennis player Naomi Osaka arrives for the 2021 Met Gala.
Ella Emhoff
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Ella Emhoff attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Lil Nas X
John Shearer via Getty Images
Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Rihanna
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Rihanna attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Kendall Jenner
Gotham via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala.
A$AP Rocky
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2021 Met Gala.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Aurora James attend the 2021 Met Gala.
Megan Rapinoe
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Barbie Ferreira
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Barbie Ferreira attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Teyana Taylor
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Teyana Taylor attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Hailee Steinfeld
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Normani
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Normani attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Megan Fox
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Megan Fox arrives for the 2021 Met Gala.
Dan Levy
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Canadian actor Daniel Levy arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Grimes
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
