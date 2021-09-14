The Best And Wildest Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

The annual Met Gala, ordinarily held on the first Monday in May, was the first Monday in September this year ― and the guests really brought it.

In celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, some of the biggest stars in fashion, music, acting, politics, and beyond turned out to show off interpretations of this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Guests included celebrities from Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna. And the outfits, naturally, featured everything from sparkles and political statements to dupes for duvet covers.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best and most outlandish ensembles for your viewing pleasure:

Billie Eilish

Noam Galai via Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13.

Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit on Sept. 13.

Ciara

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Ciara attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Tyler Mitchell

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Tyler Mitchell attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Saweetie

Kevin Mazur/MG21 via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Saweetie attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pete Davidson

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Pete Davidson attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Kim Kardashian attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Frank Ocean

Theo Wargo via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Serena Williams

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Serena Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Maisie Williams

Taylor Hill via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Maisie Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Naomi Osaka

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Tennis player Naomi Osaka arrives for the 2021 Met Gala.

Ella Emhoff

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Ella Emhoff attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Lil Nas X

John Shearer via Getty Images Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Rihanna

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Rihanna attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner

Gotham via Getty Images Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala.

A$AP Rocky

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2021 Met Gala.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Aurora James attend the 2021 Met Gala.

Megan Rapinoe

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Megan Rapinoe attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Barbie Ferreira

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Barbie Ferreira attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Teyana Taylor attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Hailee Steinfeld

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Normani

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Normani attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Megan Fox

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Megan Fox arrives for the 2021 Met Gala.

Dan Levy

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Canadian actor Daniel Levy arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Grimes

Theo Wargo via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)