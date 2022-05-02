Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet: See All The Best And Most WTF Looks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at The 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

The biggest night in fashion is back ... again!

The Met Gala is here for 2022 — just eight short months after we kinda sorta saw Kim Kardashian in her infamous all-black look at the Met Gala in 2021.

Vogue’s annual fashion extravaganza at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has traditionally taken place during the first Monday in May. But thanks to COVID, last year’s fashion fete got bumped from spring to September. So if you thought you were partaking in the great pandemic tradition of questioning your sense of time, don’t worry. You’re fine.

But if you’re wondering about the theme of Monday night’s event, be prepared to be perplexed once more.

The theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a sequel to last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” But it’s widely believed that the dress code listed on the invitation, which People describes as white-tie with an emphasis on “Gilded Glamour,” will be the one most celebrities will embrace.

The Gilded Age was a tumultuous period between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century known for robber barons, drama, grandeur and a period of social inequality in which a small population of elite folks enjoyed oodles of wealth which doesn’t at all sound familiar. Think: John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt, J.P. Morgan, Elon Musk, the Monopoly Man and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and her fabulous, over-the-top hats in HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”

The night’s hosts are Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and will presumably be in attendance. Katy Perry has indicated that she’ll be there — and hopefully will be dressed as a hamburger again, because the food deserves its own chapter in an American anthology. According to Page Six, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she was attending. The outlet also claims all of the Kardashian women were invited — which includes Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, who’ve never gone before. Some Redditors have a theory Kim Kardashian may show up wearing the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy — which was so tight Monroe reportedly had to be sewn into it.

Sadly, Zendaya and a very pregnant Rhianna are believed not to be attending … but we’ll see where the night takes us.

Blake Lively

Vanessa Hudgens

Anna Wintour

