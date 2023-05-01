Read Live Updates On The 2023 Met Gala

The first Monday of May is here so fashion fans everywhere are waiting with baited breath to see our favorite celebrities in some of the most high fashion looks of the year at the annual Met Gala.

This year’s gala celebrates the new spring exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art until July 16. The Met Gala benefits the museum’s Costume Institute. The looks on display Monday night will all be “in honor of Karl,” Vogue announced. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was one of the most decorated fashion designers who cultivated the look of the late 20th and early 21st century, The New York Times writes.

Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour are all co-chairs of the event. Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director, is the mastermind behind the event.

HuffPost reporters and editors will be on the lookout for the night’s best looks and most memorable moments. Stay tuned to this post for all the latest updates.