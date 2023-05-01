What's Hot

Last Update:

Read Live Updates On The 2023 Met Gala

This year's event will pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld — and we'll be keeping track of the night's most memorable moments and red carpet looks.
Erin E. Evans

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

The first Monday of May is here so fashion fans everywhere are waiting with baited breath to see our favorite celebrities in some of the most high fashion looks of the year at the annual Met Gala.

This year’s gala celebrates the new spring exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art until July 16. The Met Gala benefits the museum’s Costume Institute. The looks on display Monday night will all be “in honor of Karl,” Vogue announced. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was one of the most decorated fashion designers who cultivated the look of the late 20th and early 21st century, The New York Times writes.

Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour are all co-chairs of the event. Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director, is the mastermind behind the event.

HuffPost reporters and editors will be on the lookout for the night’s best looks and most memorable moments. Stay tuned to this post for all the latest updates.

Rihanna Will Always Be My Queen Of The Met Gala

Rihanna stunned her biggest fans in a black-and-white feather and faux fur ensemble on Sunday in an Instagram post with the perfect caption: "not even Monday." The singer, who is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, always turns it out on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Her knockout look dressed as a bedazzled pope at the 2018 gala — tied to the theme Heavenly Bodies — is unforgettable.
Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

